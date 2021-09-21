AgriCapture Lists 51,691-Acre Carbon Capture Project with Climate Action Reserve

Founded by landowners for landowners, AgriCapture works to increase the profitability and value of land through sustainable land management practices while simultaneously advancing agriculture in becoming a natural solution to climate change. It teamed up with several large landowners and farmers, with holdings in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Mississippi along the Mississippi River Valley, to launch this project.

In preparation, AgriCapture collected robust data from 2018 through 2021 on 888 tracts of farmland. The initial project will quantify, monitor, report, and verify climate-friendly agricultural practices on 51,691 row-crop acres. AgriCapture will also continue to add additional acres to the project.

Founder and CEO of AgriCapture John Farris says: "The only way to do a carbon credit project in the agricultural space is to do it thoughtfully. This means you must spend the time with farmers and landowners examining past practices and discussing the potential of new climate-friendly practices that can increase yields, decrease input costs and generate high-valued carbon credits. It must be a win-win-win. Everything else in the agriculture carbon credit space is just noise."

With AgriCapture's assistance, landowners and farmers are transitioning to practices that will improve soil health and sequester carbon - while simultaneously pursuing the new revenue opportunities. Anticipated benefits include: improved premiums for sustainably grown crops, carbon credit generation and marketing rights.

"The alignment between landowners and farmers is the only way to ensure permanence of regenerative practices, which generate a high-quality credit," Farris added. "That, in turn, will lead to premium payments to participating farmers."

McKaskle Family Farm is the largest domestic producer of organic aromatic and long grain varieties of rice, securing relationships with notable companies such as Whole Foods, Chipotle and Sprouts Farmers Market - and understands the value of partnering with AgriCapture.

"AgriCapture is making my farming operation more profitable by offering a turnkey solution to quantify and monetize my carbon offsets," says Steve McKaskle, owner of McKaskle Family Farm. "Their team is also working with me to obtain a better price for my climate-friendly, sustainable rice and popcorn."

G.H. "Kam" Kronenberg III, an investor in AgriCapture and a board member, adds: "We understand that many have had difficulty executing in this space. I think what separates AgriCapture is its unique history of working with both farmers and large landowners. We are very excited to assume a leadership position in this space, one that up until this point has been full of promises but no real meaningful results."

Founded by landowners for landowners, AgriCapture grows landowner profitability, increases land value, improves farming and food supply chain sustainability and advances agriculture as a natural solution to climate change. The company's core offerings begin with on-farm consultation to help farmers implement regenerative farming practices that increase land value and unlocks additional revenue streams for managing the land in a climate-friendly and sustainable manner. The company leverages its proprietary process, cutting-edge technology, and strategic partnerships to deliver a customized land management solution that generates optimized results. AgriCapture is based in Nashville, Tenn. More information is available online at www.agricapture.com.

