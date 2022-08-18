Agricultural Adjuvants Market to Hit $4.7 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function (Activator Adjuvants & Utility Adjuvants), Application (Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides), Adoption Stage (Tank-mix & In-ormulation), Formulation, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agricultural adjuvants market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period in terms of value.

Agricultural adjuvants are additives added to agricultural chemical products to alter their physicochemical properties and improve their efficacy. Depending on their functional properties, agricultural adjuvants fall into two main categories - activator and utility adjuvants. Surfactants are the most widely used activator adjuvants that are formulated for crop protection solutions. They can either be ionic, nonionic, or amphoteric.



The agricultural adjuvants market is a relatively small segment in the crop protection chemicals industry. However, the market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing need for sustainable pest management in agricultural operations in developed countries.



By function, the utility adjuvants segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



The increasing rate of herbicide uptake into the cuticle or by absorbing the UV light themselves protect the herbicides from deformation by either physical or chemical processes. UV absorbents protect herbicides from the harmful effect of sunlight. For instance, direct sunlight might increase the rate of herbicide uptake into the cuticle, or the herbicide could absorb UV light, which can harm the plant. Hence, manufacturers have introduced UV absorbents to protect crops against UV light.



By the adoption stage, in-formulation is the largest segment in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.



North America is the largest market for in-formulation adjuvants. The increased cultivation of herbicide-tolerant and genetically modified (GM) crops has driven the use of herbicide glyphosate in the region. Glyphosate is mostly preferred to be used along with in-formulation adjuvants.



Emulsifiable concentrates is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period.



Emulsifiable concentrates are achieved by selecting one or more surfactants based on their ability to emulsify the solvent system. A stable physical emulsion is formed by balancing the water-soluble and oil-soluble surfactant components in the water-solvent interface. When sprayed on crops, the dilute emulsion offers a uniform and accurate application of the active ingredient, which is essential for effective pest control.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific accounted for a share of 23.0% of the global agricultural adjuvants market in 2021. The countries considered in the Asia Pacific agricultural adjuvants market include China, India, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.



Being the largest and most densely populated region in the world, the Asia Pacific is one of the key markets for adjuvants such as surfactants and crop oil concentrates. This region accounted for nearly 30% of the land available on

Earth and 60% of the human population. However, it continues to remain untapped by key market players. To meet the food requirements of the densely populated countries in the Asia Pacific region, the use of pesticides has significantly increased.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Green Adjuvants and Growing Focus on Health and Consumption of Organically Produced Food

Limiting Pesticide Wastage by Improving Usage Efficiency

Restraints

Stringent Regulations for Manufacturing Adjuvants

Increase in Oil Prices

Opportunities

Development of Cost-Effective Alternatives

Adjuvants for Biological Products

Increasing Research & Development on Innovative Adjuvant Products

Drift Potential of UAVs with Adjuvants in Aerial Applications

Challenges

Impact on the Production Cost of Farmers

Environmental Concerns of Petroleum Oil-Based Adjuvants

