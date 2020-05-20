Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Assessment 2020-2025 - Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agricultural Biotechnology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.4%.



Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$25.2 Billion by the year 2025, Molecular Diagnostics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Molecular Diagnostics will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Widening Gap between Food Demand and Production Raises Significance of Agricultural Biotechnology

Opportunity Indicators in a Nutshell

Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth in the Agricultural Biotech Market

Highlights

Significant Benefits of GM Crops Augur Well for Market Growth

Biotech Cropland Worldwide - An Overview

Developed Regions Lead GM Crop Cultivation, Developing Regions Promise Future Growth

Barriers to Expansion of Biotechnology in Agriculture Industry

Bt. Cotton: Adoption All Set to Increase Further in the Coming Years

Robust R&D Pipeline to Play a Pivotal Role in Adoption of Bt. Cotton

Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption of GM Crops

Biopesticides: Natural Attributes Spur Global Demand

Developed Countries: Leading Consumers of Biopesticides

Biopesticides - A Crucial Component for Implementing Integrated Pest Management

Explosive Growth in Organic Farming Augurs Well for Biopesticides Market

Lack of Familiarity & Negative Perceptions Hinder Uptake of Biopesticides among Farmers

Biopesticide Regulations in the US and Europe



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Food Security - An Opportunity Generator

Rising Demand for Biofuels: Positive Implications for GM Crops Market

Introduction of Bt Cotton and Bt Brinjal Enhance Agricultural Production

IRRI Working to Develop Stress-Tolerant Rice Variants

Advent of Insect Resistant Crops Fuel Growth for Agriculture Industry

Global Reservations Persist in Acknowledging Benefits of GM Crops

Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes Agriculture Sector

Development of New Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Gathers Steam

Advanced Farming Techniques for Increasing Agricultural Yields

Misuse of Indigenous Resources of Developing Countries: A Cause of Concern

Educating Consumers - Need of the Hour

Synthetic Biology - A Brief Review

Synthetic Biology: Prediction Becoming Reality

Biostimulants: Growing Interest in Organic Food to Propel Growth

Need for Sustainable Agriculture - Key Growth Driver

Lack of Thorough Research Impedes Growth in Biostimulants Market

Need for Paradigm Shift in Grower Mindset Regarding Biostimulants

The Road Ahead

Sales of Non-GMO products to Register Impressive Growth

Public-Private Sector Partnerships Gain Importance

Protection of Intellectual Property Demands High Attention

Challenges Aplenty for Agricultural Biotechnology in Developing Nations

Dearth of Competent Leadership

Insufficient Financial Support for R&D

Lack of Scientific and Technological Infrastructure

Insufficient Expertise and Human Resources

Safety Issues

Ethical Issues

Lack of Regulatory Framework

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



