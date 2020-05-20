Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Assessment 2020-2025 - Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth
DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Agricultural Biotechnology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.4%.
Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$25.2 Billion by the year 2025, Molecular Diagnostics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Molecular Diagnostics will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Widening Gap between Food Demand and Production Raises Significance of Agricultural Biotechnology
- Opportunity Indicators in a Nutshell
- Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth in the Agricultural Biotech Market
- Highlights
- Significant Benefits of GM Crops Augur Well for Market Growth
- Biotech Cropland Worldwide - An Overview
- Developed Regions Lead GM Crop Cultivation, Developing Regions Promise Future Growth
- Barriers to Expansion of Biotechnology in Agriculture Industry
- Bt. Cotton: Adoption All Set to Increase Further in the Coming Years
- Robust R&D Pipeline to Play a Pivotal Role in Adoption of Bt. Cotton
- Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption of GM Crops
- Biopesticides: Natural Attributes Spur Global Demand
- Developed Countries: Leading Consumers of Biopesticides
- Biopesticides - A Crucial Component for Implementing Integrated Pest Management
- Explosive Growth in Organic Farming Augurs Well for Biopesticides Market
- Lack of Familiarity & Negative Perceptions Hinder Uptake of Biopesticides among Farmers
- Biopesticide Regulations in the US and Europe
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Agricultural Biotechnology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)
- Certis USA LLC (USA)
- Dow AgroSciences, LLC (USA)
- Mycogen Seeds (USA)
- DuPont Pioneer (USA)
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (USA)
- Monsanto Company (USA)
- Performance Plants Inc. (Canada)
- Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
- Valent BioSciences Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Food Security - An Opportunity Generator
- Rising Demand for Biofuels: Positive Implications for GM Crops Market
- Introduction of Bt Cotton and Bt Brinjal Enhance Agricultural Production
- IRRI Working to Develop Stress-Tolerant Rice Variants
- Advent of Insect Resistant Crops Fuel Growth for Agriculture Industry
- Global Reservations Persist in Acknowledging Benefits of GM Crops
- Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes Agriculture Sector
- Development of New Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Gathers Steam
- Advanced Farming Techniques for Increasing Agricultural Yields
- Misuse of Indigenous Resources of Developing Countries: A Cause of Concern
- Educating Consumers - Need of the Hour
- Synthetic Biology - A Brief Review
- Synthetic Biology: Prediction Becoming Reality
- Biostimulants: Growing Interest in Organic Food to Propel Growth
- Need for Sustainable Agriculture - Key Growth Driver
- Lack of Thorough Research Impedes Growth in Biostimulants Market
- Need for Paradigm Shift in Grower Mindset Regarding Biostimulants
- The Road Ahead
- Sales of Non-GMO products to Register Impressive Growth
- Public-Private Sector Partnerships Gain Importance
- Protection of Intellectual Property Demands High Attention
- Challenges Aplenty for Agricultural Biotechnology in Developing Nations
- Dearth of Competent Leadership
- Insufficient Financial Support for R&D
- Lack of Scientific and Technological Infrastructure
- Insufficient Expertise and Human Resources
- Safety Issues
- Ethical Issues
- Lack of Regulatory Framework
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 70
