Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Assessment 2020-2025 - Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 20, 2020, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agricultural Biotechnology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.4%.

Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$25.2 Billion by the year 2025, Molecular Diagnostics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Molecular Diagnostics will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Prelude
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Widening Gap between Food Demand and Production Raises Significance of Agricultural Biotechnology
  • Opportunity Indicators in a Nutshell
  • Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth in the Agricultural Biotech Market
  • Highlights
  • Significant Benefits of GM Crops Augur Well for Market Growth
  • Biotech Cropland Worldwide - An Overview
  • Developed Regions Lead GM Crop Cultivation, Developing Regions Promise Future Growth
  • Barriers to Expansion of Biotechnology in Agriculture Industry
  • Bt. Cotton: Adoption All Set to Increase Further in the Coming Years
  • Robust R&D Pipeline to Play a Pivotal Role in Adoption of Bt. Cotton
  • Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption of GM Crops
  • Biopesticides: Natural Attributes Spur Global Demand
  • Developed Countries: Leading Consumers of Biopesticides
  • Biopesticides - A Crucial Component for Implementing Integrated Pest Management
  • Explosive Growth in Organic Farming Augurs Well for Biopesticides Market
  • Lack of Familiarity & Negative Perceptions Hinder Uptake of Biopesticides among Farmers
  • Biopesticide Regulations in the US and Europe
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Agricultural Biotechnology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)
  • Certis USA LLC (USA)
  • Dow AgroSciences, LLC (USA)
  • Mycogen Seeds (USA)
  • DuPont Pioneer (USA)
  • Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (USA)
  • Monsanto Company (USA)
  • Performance Plants Inc. (Canada)
  • Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
  • Valent BioSciences Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Food Security - An Opportunity Generator
  • Rising Demand for Biofuels: Positive Implications for GM Crops Market
  • Introduction of Bt Cotton and Bt Brinjal Enhance Agricultural Production
  • IRRI Working to Develop Stress-Tolerant Rice Variants
  • Advent of Insect Resistant Crops Fuel Growth for Agriculture Industry
  • Global Reservations Persist in Acknowledging Benefits of GM Crops
  • Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes Agriculture Sector
  • Development of New Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Gathers Steam
  • Advanced Farming Techniques for Increasing Agricultural Yields
  • Misuse of Indigenous Resources of Developing Countries: A Cause of Concern
  • Educating Consumers - Need of the Hour
  • Synthetic Biology - A Brief Review
  • Synthetic Biology: Prediction Becoming Reality
  • Biostimulants: Growing Interest in Organic Food to Propel Growth
  • Need for Sustainable Agriculture - Key Growth Driver
  • Lack of Thorough Research Impedes Growth in Biostimulants Market
  • Need for Paradigm Shift in Grower Mindset Regarding Biostimulants
  • The Road Ahead
  • Sales of Non-GMO products to Register Impressive Growth
  • Public-Private Sector Partnerships Gain Importance
  • Protection of Intellectual Property Demands High Attention
  • Challenges Aplenty for Agricultural Biotechnology in Developing Nations
  • Dearth of Competent Leadership
  • Insufficient Financial Support for R&D
  • Lack of Scientific and Technological Infrastructure
  • Insufficient Expertise and Human Resources
  • Safety Issues
  • Ethical Issues
  • Lack of Regulatory Framework

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 70

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qi2f4b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Nutraceuticals Market Study 2020-2025: Important Opportunity...

EasyJet Reports 9 Million Customers Affected by Security Breach - ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Assessment 2020-2025 - Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 20, 2020, 14:00 ET