Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size to Grow by USD 27.00 bn | 42% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

The agricultural biotechnology market covers the following areas:

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Sizing

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Forecast

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand for higher crop yields due to the rise in the global population is driving the growth of the agricultural biotechnology market. According to the World Bank, the global population increased from 7.59 billion in 2018 to 7.67 billion in 2019, and it is expected to be 8.24 billion by 2022. This will result in a high demand for food. In addition, the percentage of total agricultural land has been declining owing to rapid urbanization. Thus, the high demand for food and high crop yields can be increased by biotechnological inputs of GM seeds and crop protection biochemicals.

The higher costs for the development of agricultural biotechnology products are challenging the growth of the global agricultural biotechnology market. As per the ERS of the USDA, the spending on agricultural research has declined in high-income countries. The drop between 2009 and 2013 was 6% for high-income countries such as the US, Australia, and France, and this decline continues to date. The increase in costs may be passed on to the farmers from the manufacturers, which may hamper the adoption of agricultural biotechnology products in the forecast years.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Technological advances for better cultivation practices, increasing demand for agricultural equipment, and consumer preference for environmentally safe products will drive the agricultural biotechnology market growth in North America during the forecast period. Furthermore, as the market is less capital-intensive, many small and established vendors are trying to penetrate the market deeper to increase their market dominance. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. Moreover, the US is a key country for the agricultural biotechnology market in North America.

Companies Mentioned

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Benson Hill Inc.

Biological Products Industry Alliance

China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

Corteva Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evogene Ltd.

Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Groupe Limagrain Holding

KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Novozymes AS

Nufarm Ltd.

Performance Plants Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Agricultural Testing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Farm Equipment Rental Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bayer AG, BASF SE, Benson Hill Inc., Biological Products Industry Alliance, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Corteva Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evogene Ltd., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Groupe Limagrain Holding, KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Performance Plants Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., and Yield10 Bioscience Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Transgenic seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Transgenic seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transgenic seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Transgenic seeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transgenic seeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Crop protection biochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Crop protection biochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Crop protection biochemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Crop protection biochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Crop protection biochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bayer AG

Exhibit 89: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 93: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 94: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 96: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 China National Chemical Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: China National Chemical Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 101: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 105: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview



Exhibit 106: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news



Exhibit 108: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

10.8 Evogene Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Evogene Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Evogene Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Evogene Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Evogene Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Groupe Limagrain Holding

Exhibit 114: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Overview



Exhibit 115: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Groupe Limagrain Holding - Segment focus

10.10 KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 118: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 119: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio