Agricultural Grow Bags Market size to grow by USD 190 Mn | Use Of Double-layered Agricultural Grow Bags to Boost Growth | Technavio

Bloem LLC, Dolphin Plastics, Dutch Plantin BV, FibreDust LLC, JIFFY GROUP, Laizhou Guoliang Packing Products Co. Ltd., Rain Science Grow Bags, The Green Yard, Van der Knaap Group, and WHS Australia are some of the major market participants.

The use of double-layered agricultural grow bags, increased adoption of fabric agricultural grow bags for high yield will offer immense growth opportunities. However, concerns over the environmental pollution caused by plastic agricultural grow bags will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. This study identifies improvements in precision irrigation systems as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural grow bags market growth during the next few years.

Agricultural Grow Bags Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Agricultural Grow Bags Market is segmented as below:

Material

Polythene



Fabric

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

By material, the market witnessed maximum demand for agricultural grow bags made of polythene. These bags are non-biodegradable but are recyclable. They retain moisture and gas effectively compared to grow bags made of fabric. These bags also require lesser irrigation as there is no leakage. These benefits are driving the growth of the polythene segment.

By geography, North America is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The growing popularity of greenhouse horticulture and the legalization of marijuana harvesting are driving the growth of the agricultural grow bags market in North America. Also, the increasing adoption of hydroponics technologies by local farmers is contributing to the regional market growth.

Agricultural Grow Bags Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the agricultural grow bags market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Agricultural Grow Bags Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Agricultural Grow Bags Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural grow bags market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agricultural grow bags market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agricultural grow bags market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural grow bags market vendors

Agricultural Grow Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 190.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Brazil, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bloem LLC, Dolphin Plastics, Dutch Plantin BV, FibreDust LLC, JIFFY GROUP, Laizhou Guoliang Packing Products Co. Ltd., Rain Science Grow Bags, The Green Yard, Van der Knaap Group, and WHS Australia Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

