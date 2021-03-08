Agricultural Harvester Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025 | Farm Labor Shortage in the Agriculture Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the farm labor shortage in the agriculture sector," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the agricultural harvester market size to grow by USD 17.83 billion during the period 2021-2025.

Agricultural Harvester Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The agricultural harvester market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 6.75%.

Based on the product, combine harvesters saw maximum growth in 2020. The growth of the segment is driven by government initiatives to support harvesting mechanization.

The market growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

33% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.

region. The benefits of technological advancements in agricultural harvesters will offer immense growth opportunities in the Europe region during the forecast period.

region during the forecast period. Germany , France , and the UK are the key markets for agricultural harvesters in Europe .

Notes:

The agricultural harvester market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The agricultural harvester market is segmented by product (Combine harvesters and Forage harvesters) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AGCO Corp., Bernard KRONE Holding SE & Co. KG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Kubota Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., PREET Group, Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

