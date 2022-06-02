Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in the US to Record 9.30% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|High Adoption of Precision Irrigation to Boost Growth | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. among others.

10+ – Including Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights & news; value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights & news; value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, pivot irrigation, and others) and application (grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others)

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market size in US is expected to increase by USD 881.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.97%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Deere and Co.- The company offers irrigation machinery that is used for lawn and garden, agriculture, construction, landscaping and grounds care, golf and sports turf, forestry, electronics, government and military sector.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.- The company offers irrigation machinery that is used in drip irrigation, micro and mini sprinklers, sprinkler irrigation, hose reel and boom irrigation, filters, dosing pump and injectors, pvc and piping systems, plumbing and drainage systems, plastic sheets, planting material, and environment controlled agriculture.

Lindsay Corp.- The company offers irrigation machinery that provides pivot irrigation systems which includes center pivot irrigation, tubing, railroad signal infrastructure, moveable barrier systems and crash cushions.

Key Market Segmentation

The sprinkler irrigation sector will gain considerable market share in the agricultural irrigation machinery market in the United States. During the projected period, the market's growth will be accelerated by an increase in demand for innovative sprinkler irrigation system models. Rain Bird Corp. and Lindsay Corp. are two well-known sprinkler irrigation system providers.

Type

Sprinkler Irrigation



Drip Irrigation



Pivot Irrigation



Others

Application

Grains And Cereals



Pulses And Oilseeds



Fruits And Vegetables



Others

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

The rising adoption of precision irrigation is one of the primary factors driving the agricultural irrigation machinery market growth in the United States. Another important reason driving the growth of the agricultural irrigation machinery market in the United States is the growing popularity of time-based micro-irrigation technologies, which are effective at irrigating huge fields. However, the agricultural irrigation machinery market in the United States is a highly competitive sector, which is one of the major roadblocks to the market's growth.

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 881.82 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.30 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Agricultural and farm machinery

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Distribution and logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 After-sales services

2.3.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Grains and cereals

Pulses and oilseeds

Fruits and vegetables

Others

Exhibit 09: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Application

5.3 Grains and cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Grains and cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Grains and cereals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pulses and oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Pulses and oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Pulses and oilseeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Sprinkler irrigation

Drip irrigation

Pivot irrigation

Others

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Sprinkler irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Sprinkler irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Sprinkler irrigation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Drip irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Drip irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Drip irrigation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Pivot irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Pivot irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Pivot irrigation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 High adoption of precision irrigation

8.1.2 Increasing awareness of efficient water usage

8.1.3 Government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture practices

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Highly competitive market

8.2.2 Filtration and clogging issues

8.2.3 High initial costs and maintenance costs

Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing popularity of time-based micro-irrigation practices

8.3.2 Rising number of strategic alliances

8.3.3 Increasing demand for smart irrigation systems

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 35: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 37: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 38: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 40: Deere and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 41: Deere and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 42: Deere and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 43: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 44: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 45: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 46: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Lindsay Corp.

Exhibit 48: Lindsay Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Lindsay Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Lindsay Corp.-Key news

Exhibit 51: Lindsay Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Lindsay Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Nelson Irrigation Corp.

Exhibit 53: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 55: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Netafim Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Netafim Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Netafim Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Netafim Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Rain Bird Corp.

Exhibit 59: Rain Bird Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Rain Bird Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Rain Bird Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 T L Irrigation Co.

Exhibit 62: T L Irrigation Co. - Overview

Exhibit 63: T L Irrigation Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: T L Irrigation Co. - Key offerings

10.10 The Toro Co.

Exhibit 65: The Toro Co. - Overview

Exhibit 66: The Toro Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: The Toro Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: The Toro Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Valmont Industries Inc.

Exhibit 69: Valmont Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Valmont Industries Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Valmont Industries Inc.-Key news

Exhibit 72: Valmont Industries Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Valmont Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 75: Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 77: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

