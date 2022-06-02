Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in the US to Record 9.30% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|High Adoption of Precision Irrigation to Boost Growth | Technavio

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120
  • Companies: 10+ – Including Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. among others.
  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights & news; value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
  • Segments: Type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, pivot irrigation, and others) and application (grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others)

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market size in US is expected to increase by USD 881.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.97%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Deere and Co.- The company offers irrigation machinery that is used for lawn and garden, agriculture, construction, landscaping and grounds care, golf and sports turf, forestry, electronics, government and military sector.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.- The company offers irrigation machinery that is used in drip irrigation, micro and mini sprinklers, sprinkler irrigation, hose reel and boom irrigation, filters, dosing pump and injectors, pvc and piping systems, plumbing and drainage systems, plastic sheets, planting material, and environment controlled agriculture.

Lindsay Corp.- The company offers irrigation machinery that provides pivot irrigation systems which includes center pivot irrigation, tubing, railroad signal infrastructure, moveable barrier systems and crash cushions.

Key Market Segmentation

The sprinkler irrigation sector will gain considerable market share in the agricultural irrigation machinery market in the United States. During the projected period, the market's growth will be accelerated by an increase in demand for innovative sprinkler irrigation system models. Rain Bird Corp. and Lindsay Corp. are two well-known sprinkler irrigation system providers.

  • Type
    • Sprinkler Irrigation
    • Drip Irrigation
    • Pivot Irrigation
    • Others
  • Application
    • Grains And Cereals
    • Pulses And Oilseeds
    • Fruits And Vegetables
    • Others

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

The rising adoption of precision irrigation is one of the primary factors driving the agricultural irrigation machinery market growth in the United States. Another important reason driving the growth of the agricultural irrigation machinery market in the United States is the growing popularity of time-based micro-irrigation technologies, which are effective at irrigating huge fields. However, the agricultural irrigation machinery market in the United States is a highly competitive sector, which is one of the major roadblocks to the market's growth.

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Scope in US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 881.82 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

9.30

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 01: Parent market

                2.2: Market Characteristics    

                2.3 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 02:  Value chain analysis: Agricultural and farm machinery

                                2.3.1 Inputs

                                2.3.2 Inbound logistics

                                2.3.3 Operations

                                2.3.4 Distribution and logistics

                                2.3.5 Marketing and sales

                                2.3.6 After-sales services

                                2.3.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 04: Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2020 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                                3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

 Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application                         

                5.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Grains and cereals
  • Pulses and oilseeds
  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Others

                             Exhibit 09: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Application             

                                Exhibit 10: Comparison by Application

                5.3 Grains and cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026    

                                Exhibit 11: Grains and cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 12: Grains and cereals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Pulses and oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                                Exhibit 13: Pulses and oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 14: Pulses and oilseeds - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                                Exhibit 15: Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 16: Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 17: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 18: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.8 Market opportunity by Application              

                                Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type                      

                6.1 Market segments

                                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Sprinkler irrigation
  • Drip irrigation
  • Pivot irrigation
  • Others

                             Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by Type          

                                Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

                6.3 Sprinkler irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                                Exhibit 24: Sprinkler irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 25: Sprinkler irrigation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.4 Drip irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                                Exhibit 26: Drip irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 27: Drip irrigation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.5 Pivot irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 28: Pivot irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                                Exhibit 29: Pivot irrigation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026           

                                Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million

                                Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.7 Market opportunity by Type          

                                Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape                           

                7.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                    

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1 High adoption of precision irrigation

                                8.1.2 Increasing awareness of efficient water usage

                                8.1.3 Government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture practices

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 Highly competitive market

                                8.2.2 Filtration and clogging issues

                                8.2.3 High initial costs and maintenance costs

                                Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 Growing popularity of time-based micro-irrigation practices

                                8.3.2 Rising number of strategic alliances

                                8.3.3 Increasing demand for smart irrigation systems

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1  Competitive scenario    

                9.2  Vendor landscape           

                                Exhibit 35: Vendor Landscape

                9.3  Landscape disruption    

                                Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption

                9.4  Industry risks    

                                Exhibit 37: Industry risks

10.  Vendor Analysis                              

                10.1  Vendors covered            

                                Exhibit 38: Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors  

                                Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 Deere and Co.    

                                Exhibit 40: Deere and Co. - Overview

                                Exhibit 41: Deere and Co. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 42: Deere and Co. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 43: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

                10.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.           

                                Exhibit 44: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 45: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 46: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 47: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

                10.5 Lindsay Corp.     

                                Exhibit 48: Lindsay Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 49: Lindsay Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 50: Lindsay Corp.-Key news

                                Exhibit 51: Lindsay Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 52: Lindsay Corp. - Segment focus

                10.6 Nelson Irrigation Corp.   

                                Exhibit 53: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 54: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 55: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Key offerings

                10.7 Netafim Ltd.       

                                Exhibit 56: Netafim Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 57: Netafim Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 58: Netafim Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.8 Rain Bird Corp.  

                                Exhibit 59: Rain Bird Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 60: Rain Bird Corp. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 61: Rain Bird Corp. - Key offerings

                10.9 T L Irrigation Co.                

                                Exhibit 62: T L Irrigation Co. - Overview

                                Exhibit 63: T L Irrigation Co. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 64: T L Irrigation Co. - Key offerings

                10.10 The Toro Co.    

                                Exhibit 65: The Toro Co. - Overview

                                Exhibit 66: The Toro Co. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 67: The Toro Co. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 68: The Toro Co. - Segment focus

                10.11 Valmont Industries Inc.                

                                Exhibit 69: Valmont Industries Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 70: Valmont Industries Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 71: Valmont Industries Inc.-Key news

                                Exhibit 72: Valmont Industries Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 73: Valmont Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 75: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 77: Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

