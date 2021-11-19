Agricultural Tractor Tires Market to Record a CAGR of nearly 5%| Technavio's Research Insights Highlight High Labor Wages as Key Driver

The global agricultural tractor tires market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of nearly 5%.

Vendor Insights

Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Continental AG, Alliance Tire Group (ATG), CEAT, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Trelleborg Wheel Systems, Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Titan International are some of the key vendors in the global agricultural tractor tires market.

are some of the key vendors in the global agricultural tractor tires market. The market is moderately competitive due to the presence of a limited number of well-established vendors.

due to the presence of a limited number of well-established vendors. Investments in farm mechanization and enhancing product portfolios are the major strategies that will help market players gain a competitive advantage.

are the major strategies that will help market players gain a competitive advantage. In the coming years, established players will increasingly focus on cost-efficient manufacturing techniques that will help them reduce production costs.

Geographical Market Analysis

The global agricultural tractor tires market has been segmented into the Americas, APAC, and Europe .

APAC is dominating the agricultural tractor tires market. It is the largest and fastest-growing region. India has the largest market share in APAC, followed by China .

has the largest market share in APAC, followed by . The number of units sold in the agriculture tire market in APAC was 5.19 million units in 2016.

in 2016. The region has a large population with their livelihood depending on the agriculture sector. This is driving the demand for agriculture machinery and vehicles.

Key Market Trend:

The growing demand for high flexion tractor tires is supporting the agricultural tractor tires market share growth.

is supporting the agricultural tractor tires market share growth. These tires have several advantages, as they guarantee a longer footprint by reducing soil compaction, causing a higher yield.

They help tractors move in dirt and mud with ease, and such designs also reduce tire slippage.

Key Market Challenge

The increase in the tractor rental market will be a major challenge for the agricultural tractor tires market.

will be a major challenge for the agricultural tractor tires market. The seasonal use of tractors makes them less appealing for cost-sensitive farmers. Hence, farmers prefer renting tractors.

Moreover, increase in the number of households participating in tractor rentals is causing fewer tractors to be sold to farmers in countries such as India .

Global Agricultural Tractor Tires Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2016 Forecast period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 5% Regional analysis The Americas, APAC, and Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Continental AG, Alliance Tire Group (ATG), CEAT, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Trelleborg Wheel Systems, Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Titan International Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

