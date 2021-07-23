Agriculture Tire Market growth in Tires & Rubber Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 03:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The agriculture tire market is set to grow by USD 2.2 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, TBC Corp., Titan International Inc., Trelleborg AB, and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The integration of modern technology with tires and the growing mechanization with a continuous decline in farmworkers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Agriculture Tire Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Agriculture Tire Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Replacement
- OEM
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70757
Agriculture Tire Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the agriculture tire market in the Tires & Rubber industry include Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, TBC Corp., Titan International Inc., Trelleborg AB, and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Agriculture Tire Market size
- Agriculture Tire Market trends
- Agriculture Tire Market industry analysis
Government initiatives for more crop yield in less arable land are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing popularity of retreading tires may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the agriculture tire market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Winter Tire Market - Global automotive winter tire market is segmented by Application (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles) and Geography (EMEA, Americas, and APAC).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Green Tires Market - Global automotive green tires market is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Agriculture Tire Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist agriculture tire market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the agriculture tire market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the agriculture tire market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agriculture tire market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Replacement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- Michelin Group
- Nokian Tyres Plc
- TBC Corp.
- Titan International Inc.
- Trelleborg AB
- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/agriculture-tire-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/agriculture-tiremarket
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article