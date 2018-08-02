Agrinos Adds Breen Neeser as Executive Vice President, North America Commercial Operations

"We are extremely pleased to have Breen join our team and lead operations in North America," said Kevin Helash, Agrinos CEO. "I've had the pleasure of working alongside Breen for many years, and his depth of experience and expertise within the industry will be a tremendous asset to Agrinos. With his extensive customer contacts, Breen will play a critically important role as we continue to grow, expand our product portfolio and deliver measurable value to growers throughout the region."

Prior to joining Agrinos, Neeser held key leadership roles at Agrium during his 25 years with the company. He is highly regarded throughout the agriculture inputs industry and brings extensive experience in strategic management, marketing, sales, operations and supply chain management.

"The emergence and adoption of biological crop solutions is one of the most significant developments in the agriculture industry over the last decade," said Neeser. "I'm very pleased to join the dynamic and talented team at Agrinos. They are clearly at the forefront of the industry and their products are delivering tremendous production results for growers, while enhancing agricultural sustainability on a global scale."

Most recently, Neeser served as vice president of sales for industrial and feed products at Nutrien, where he led the commercial team through one of the largest mergers in agricultural history as Agrium merged with Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan. Prior to that, he held the role of vice president of sales for Agrium's global fertilizer business.

About Agrinos

Agrinos is a biological crop input provider committed to improving the productivity and sustainability of modern agriculture. Agrinos' range of biofertilizers and biostimulant products helps farmers practice profitable agriculture by providing increased crop productivity, improved efficiency of conventional fertilizer and a reduced environmental footprint.

SOURCE Agrinos