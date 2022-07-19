Agritourism Market Size to Grow by USD 4.33 billion Owing to Growing Tourism Industry - 37% Growth Contribution from North America - Technavio

Key Segmentation Insights

The global agritourism market report is segmented by Application (domestic and international) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis: 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for agritourism in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growing tourism industry will facilitate the global agritourism market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The domestic application segment held the largest agritourism market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing enthusiasm among tourists to indulge in recreational activities such as visiting petting farms, pumpkin picking, and horseback riding. Factors such as the presence of affordable wellbeing retreats and a significant increase in the number of company-sponsored vacations are expected to accelerate the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global agritourism market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increased product or service extensions and technological innovations to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global agritourism market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Agritourism Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Agrotours Inc.: The company offers agritourism services for individuals and agricultural companies and their customers and dealers.

Agrotours Inc.: The company offers agritourism services for individuals and agricultural companies and their customers and dealers.

AgTours.US: The company offers customized agricultural tours on a variety of agriculture topics.

AgTours.US: The company offers customized agricultural tours on a variety of agriculture topics.

Diniscor: The company offers agricultural tours which include technical visits comprising agribusiness Farms, agriculture Federations and Cooperatives, and other services.

Diniscor: The company offers agricultural tours which include technical visits comprising agribusiness Farms, agriculture Federations and Cooperatives, and other services.

Domiruth PeruTravel: The company offers agriculture tours including visits to industrial agricultural products, and organizing events with agricultural universities and institutions.

Domiruth PeruTravel: The company offers agriculture tours including visits to industrial agricultural products, and organizing events with agricultural universities and institutions.

Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.: The company offers agricultural tours across the world.

Some other companies covered in the report are:

Liberty Hill Farm



Nokyo Tourist Corp.



Quadrant Australia



Star Destinations



Stita Group

Global Agritourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.37% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Hotels, restaurants, and leisure market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: International - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.3 Impact of seasonality on agritourism

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agrotours Inc.

Exhibit 43: Agrotours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Agrotours Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Agrotours Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 AgTours.US

Exhibit 46: AgTours.US - Overview



Exhibit 47: AgTours.US - Product and service



Exhibit 48: AgTours.US - Key offerings

10.5 Diniscor

10.6 Domiruth PeruTravel

Exhibit 52: Domiruth PeruTravel - Overview



Exhibit 53: Domiruth PeruTravel - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Domiruth PeruTravel - Key offerings

10.7 Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Innisfail Travel Service Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Innisfail Travel Service Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Innisfail Travel Service Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Liberty Hill Farm

Exhibit 58: Liberty Hill Farm - Overview



Exhibit 59: Liberty Hill Farm - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Liberty Hill Farm - Key offerings

10.9 Nokyo Tourist Corp.

Exhibit 61: Nokyo Tourist Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Nokyo Tourist Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Nokyo Tourist Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Quadrant Australia

Exhibit 64: Quadrant Australia - Overview



Exhibit 65: Quadrant Australia - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Quadrant Australia - Key offerings

10.11 Star Destinations

Exhibit 67: Star Destinations - Overview



Exhibit 68: Star Destinations - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Star Destinations - Key offerings

10.12 Stita Group

Exhibit 70: Stita Group - Overview



Exhibit 71: Stita Group - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Stita Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 74: Research Methodology



Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 76: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations

