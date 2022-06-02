Agrochemicals Market Size in Canada to Grow by USD 279.69 million | BASF SE and Bayer AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Request Latest Sample Report to learn about more highlights related to market growth.

Agrochemicals Market in Canada 2022-2026: Key Vendor Offerings

BASF SE - The company offers agrochemicals under the brand name of Armezon.

Bayer AG - The company offers agrochemical products for farmers.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. - The company offers agrochemical products such as ammonia, urea, and ammonium nitrate.

Dow Inc. - The company offers agrochemical products such as fertilizers and pesticides.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers agrochemical products such as ammonia and ammonium nitrate.

Agrochemicals Market in Canada 2022-2026: Scope

The agrochemicals market in Canada report covers the following areas:

Agrochemicals Market in Canada 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing use of herbicides is driving the agrochemicals market growth in Canada. Many companies are launching herbicide products. For instance, in January 2021, Corteva announced the launch of the new herbicide Exhilarate, which protects wheat and barley crops in Canada. Herbicides are less expensive than their substitute products. Many players are developing bio-based herbicides, which are eco-friendly and are adopted significantly by farmers. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada during the forecast period.

The regulatory laws and obligations are challenging the growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada. Manufacturers need to follow regulations to avoid consequences. Market players are also required to keep tax authorities updated. Any amendments to these tax regulations, interpretation of taxes, following the tax structure, and any new finding in a country can influence other financial statement components such as receivables, liabilities, and deferred tax assets. Such factors will hamper the growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada during the forecast period.

Agrochemicals Market in Canada 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Fertilizers



Pesticides

Application

Crop-based



Others

Agrochemicals Market in Canada 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist agrochemicals market growth in Canada during the next five years

Estimation of the agrochemicals market size in Canada and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agrochemicals market vendors in Canada .

Agrochemicals Market In Canada Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 279.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.20 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 06: Parent market

*Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Fertilizers and agricultural chemicals

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Industry Innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 23: Fertilizers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24: Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: Pesticides - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product

***6. Market Segmentation by Application

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 27: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 28: Comparison by Application

**6.3 Crop-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: Crop-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Crop-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Application

***7. Customer landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing use of herbicides

*8.1.2 Technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture

*8.1.3 Increasing demand for sustainable bio-based agricultural products

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Regulatory laws and obligations

*8.2.2 Lack of monitoring on counterfeit products

*8.2.3 Increasing health concerns

*Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) as a new method of crop protection

*8.3.2 Introduction of biopesticides

*8.3.3 Increasing in product developments

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Vendor Disruption

*Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 38: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 BASF SE

*Exhibit 41: BASF SE - Overview

*Exhibit 42: BASF SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 43: BASF SE - Key news

*Exhibit 44: BASF SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 45: BASF SE - Segment focus

**10.4 Bayer AG

*Exhibit 46: Bayer AG - Overview

*Exhibit 47: Bayer AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 48: Bayer AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 49: Bayer AG - Segment focus

**10.5 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

*Exhibit 50: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 51: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 52: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 53: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

**10.6 Dow Inc.

*Exhibit 54: Dow Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Dow Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 56: Dow Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 57: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

**10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

*Exhibit 58: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 59: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 60: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 61: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

**10.8 Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 62: Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 63: Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 64: Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.9 Nutrien Ltd.

*Exhibit 65: Nutrien Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Nutrien Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 67: Nutrien Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: Nutrien Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.10 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

*Exhibit 69: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Product and service

*Exhibit 71: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Key offerings

**10.11 UPL Ltd.

*Exhibit 72: UPL Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 73: UPL Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 74: UPL Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 75: UPL Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.12 Yara International ASA

*Exhibit 76: Yara International ASA - Overview

*Exhibit 77: Yara International ASA - Business segments

*Exhibit 78: Yara International ASA - Key news

*Exhibit 79: Yara International ASA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 80: Yara International ASA - Segment focus

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 84: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

