Agrochemicals Market Size to Grow by USD 36.53 Bn|55% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Product - Fertilizers and pesticides

Geography - APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

Vendor Insights

The Agrochemicals Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Cargill Inc.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Nissan Chemical Corp.

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International ASA

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 51 percent of market growth. Agrochemicals' main markets in APAC include China, India, and Japan. The market in APAC will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, the expanding use of agrochemicals and the increasing application of advanced agricultural practices would aid the agrochemicals market expansion in APAC.

Key Segment Analysis

The fertilizers category will raise its agrochemicals market share significantly. During the projection period, the use of fertilizers in the production of cereals and grains, fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds would have a beneficial impact on market growth.

Key Market Dynamics:

The increased usage of herbicides is one of the primary reasons driving the agrochemical industry. Huge sums of money are being invested in the development of new herbicide kinds that are both more effective and environmentally friendly. The majority of contemporary herbicides are designed to degrade quickly after application. Herbicides are also applied to a wide range of crops, including cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses.

Furthermore, the shift in consumer preference toward fruits and green vegetables, fueled by growing health and fitness awareness, increases the usage of herbicides in agricultural applications.

However, organic farming as an alternative will be a big issue for the agrochemical industry.

Agrochemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.91% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 35.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.40 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Brazil, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., and Yara International ASA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Fertilizers and agriculture chemicals market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Commonly used agrochemicals



Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Fertilizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 21: Pesticides - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 46: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 48: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 50: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 51: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 52: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 54: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 55: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 57: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 59: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Cargill Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 63: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 66: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Corteva Inc.

Exhibit 68: Corteva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Corteva Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Corteva Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Corteva Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Corteva Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 73: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 74: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 76: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.10 Nissan Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 78: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Nissan Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Nutrien Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Nutrien Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Nutrien Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Nutrien Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Nutrien Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Nutrien Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Yara International ASA

Exhibit 87: Yara International ASA - Overview



Exhibit 88: Yara International ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Yara International ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Yara International ASA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

