Agroforestry Group Launches The Great Oud Giveaway

HONG KONG, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group in celebration of its one-year anniversary of its partnership with Ori Oud Asia, has announced a special limited time promotion, The Great Oud Giveaway. The promotion gift winners receive a 3-pack set of pure Oud oil worth USD 650, every week for the month of May.

Winners will be announced across all of Agroforestry Groups social media platforms on the 2nd, 9th, 16th, 24th and 30th of May. The 3-pack set consists of Oud oil from Kelantan, Prachin, Koh Kong and which are produced from some of the finest trees across South East Asia.

Kelantan Oud Oil

A royal quality grade of pure oud oil with sumptuous scents from Kelantan, Malaysia. The dark brown coloured oil contains a woody, earthy fragrance that releases a floral bouquet.

Prachin Oud Oil

Extracted from quality woods of Aquilaria Crassna in Eastern Thailand. The red brownish coloured oil exudes a pleasant and lasting aroma that combines of intense sweet and earthy tones.

Koh Kong Oud Oil

A luxury Cambodian oil refined, distilled and preserved to perfection. The process makes the fragrance more intense, more durable while highlighting the rich strong base notes.

Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD said "Agroforestry Group is delighted to be continuing its successful partnership with Ori Oud Asia and The Great Oud Giveaway is a way for us to celebrate and generate awareness for the brand."

Mr. Martin added that its recent renewal of its partnership with Ori Oud Asia sees it expand its scope into cooperation into research and development, which will help improve the quality of Agroforestry Group's production and increase the value for all consumers.

Ori Oud Asia (عُود أصلي آســــــيا) is a producer and seller of Agarwood products whose products are sold internationally to key markets in the Middle East. Primarily Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan and Bahrain. Their products include oil, chips, incense, perfumes, candles and face & body oils.

To participate in The Great Oud Giveaway submit your interest here: https://www.agroforestrygroup.com/promotions

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations and product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry.

https://www.agroforestrygroup.com/

https:// www.orioudasia.com

SOURCE Agroforestry Group