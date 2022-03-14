Agroforestry Group Renews its Partnership with Ori Oud Asia

HONG KONG, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Ori Oud Asia, a world leading aquilaria (agarwood) products distributor. The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the original partnership and expands their cooperation into research and development.

Oud oil and woodchip samples from harvested agarwood trees being examined by Agroforestry Group at its research & development laboratory in Malaysia (Photo: Agroforestry Group) Agroforestry Group's new partnership emphasizes research & development, aimed at improving quality and yields of harvested trees from its agarwood plantations in Johor, Malaysia (Photo: Agroforestry Group)

Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD said "We are delighted to be continuing our successful partnership with Ori Oud Asia. We see ample opportunity to continue our growth trajectory in the agarwood products space and look forward to additional expansion of the Ori Oud Asia brand around the world. We are also excited for our cooperation on research and development as it will help improve quality and value for consumers."

Agroforestry Group and Ori Oud Asia confirmed that the new emphasis on research and development will not impact prices. Mr. Martin added "We are very well aware that consumers have a certain expectation from Ori Oud Asia and product prices will not be altered. Both of us are dedicated to providing the highest quality agarwood products for international distribution at fair and reasonable price points."

Ori Oud Asia (عُود أصلي آســــــيا) is a producer and seller of Agarwood products whose products are sold internationally to key markets in the Middle East. Primarily Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan and Bahrain. Their products include oil, chips, incense, perfumes, candles and face & body oils.

Oud Oil and Agarwood products are revered across the Middle East and are deeply embedded in the regions cultural and religious traditions. Oud Oil is produced from the critically endangered Aquilaria (Agarwood) tree, and is used in its pure oil form as a fragrance or mixed with other aromatics to produce colognes and perfumes.

Other traditional Agarwood products include woodchips, mabsoos/mabthooth, muattar, bakhoor and incense which are burned as fragrances. Demand for Oud Oil and Agarwood have risen significantly this past decade leading to a host of new recent product offerings including cosmetics such as makeup, skincare, hair and body products, diffusers, candles and more.

Limited supplies of Agarwood and rising demand has resulted in Agarwood becoming one of the most expensive natural raw materials in the world.

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations and product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry.

https://www.agroforestrygroup.com/

https:// www.orioudasia.com

