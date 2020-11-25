AgroSpheres named in Business Worldwide Magazine's List of Most Innovative Companies to Watch

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, AgroSpheres is dedicated to providing hardworking farmers with accessible and reliable biobased solutions for crop protection. Now the company has been recognised by Business Worldwide Magazine in its list of "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2020".

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's banking, industry, healthcare, energy, or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets

AgroSpheres' innovative technologies are set to change the future of the agriculture industry, which is particularly impressive considering the company is led by such a young team. Founded by Payam Pourtaheri and Ameer Shakeel, AgroSpheres presents farmers with a genuine alternative to traditional pesticides. Payam and Ameer are both passionate about developing environmentally friendly solutions that are scalable and highly effective.

As well as the obvious environmental issues relating to the use of harsh chemicals, the pair also studied the health problems that are caused by many pesticides - particularly in developing countries. Together they began working on the SynBio technologies to promote sustainability in agriculture.

Through further research and customer discovery, they learned that many farmers are keen to adopt greener practices - they just need to be convenient, reliable and cost efficient. AgroSpheres' products have proven to offer superior efficacy without the negative environmental footprint of chemical pesticide usage, presenting a huge opportunity for farmers and investors alike. The innovative technology and the potential to significantly impact the crop protection industry excited investors, leading to Payam and Ameer securing over $9.5M from Ospraie Ag Science, Cavallo Ventures, and Angel investors.

The company has big plans for the next few years, as Payam explained to Business Worldwide Magazine, "AgroSpheres plans to become a premier crop protection company. To sustain our rapid growth, we will be using our recent funding to invest heavily in R&D. Obtaining large-scale, multiple-site field trial data, expanding our biopesticide product portfolio, and developing the next generation of RNAi-based biocontrols are the major focuses of our R&D efforts. With the addition of the expertise of our Series A investors and their injection of capital, we are well-poised to accelerate toward our commercialization goals."

To find out more about AgroSpheres, visit https://agrospheres.com/

A list of the winners of the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2020 Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2020

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine