AGS Announces Major Contract Renewal With Chickasaw Nation

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) (or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a long term contract renewal with the Chickasaw Nation, effective March 2019, securing AGS' installed base of approximately 3,200 recurring revenue games across the tribal gaming operator's 22 casinos in Oklahoma. The deal represents a significantly larger installed base of Class II games than AGS previously had across the Chickasaw Nation's extensive gaming enterprise.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "We are appreciative of our 14-year relationship with the Chickasaw Nation, this opportunity to renew our business with them, and their confidence in AGS."

Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Commerce Bill Lance said, "We are pleased to renew our long-standing relationship with AGS and look forward to furthering our partnership."

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

