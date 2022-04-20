AGS BRINGS HOME THE BACON AT THE 2022 INDIAN GAMING TRADE SHOW & CONVENTION

Mark Dedeaux, SVP & GM, Slots for AGS, says: "This year, we're focused on diversifying our portfolio by entering new game categories like high-denom reels with our Mega Diamond title, as well as innovating on traditional gameplay to enhance the player experience. The introduction of multi-denom functionality on our Rakin' Bacon Deluxe premium game package has the potential to further amplify the performance on this already high-performing product. Additionally, we're showing a mix of proven winners like Captain Riches and Lucky O'Reilly, plus new titles like Ultimate Rise and Mighty Power, which truly highlight the AGS spirit. The AGS portfolio is stronger and more diverse than it's ever been, as we continue to heat up casino floors with strong themes and vibrant graphics that players love."

The AGS table games team continues to look for ways to allow operators to earn a little extra bacon of their own, supported by the launch of the award-winning Bonus Spin Xtreme progressive side bet. The feature links all games across the entire casino floor to a single shared jackpot, upping the ante with massive potential prizes. The Bonus Spin Xtreme compatible library is ever-growing; player-favorite games like roulette and baccarat will be available at the AGS booth to try out this innovative progressive feature firsthand.

John Hemberger, SVP & GM, Table Products for AGS, says: "We're always rethinking what is possible with table game jackpots and community-style play. Bonus Spin Xtreme fires up player engagement by linking all tables on the floor to a single jackpot pool, creating a bigger and faster-growing jackpot. It's the only progressive side bet on the market to provide one unique progressive jackpot winner for community-style table games like roulette, baccarat and craps. The Indian Gaming Trade Show is the perfect place to showcase this innovative progressive system, in addition to our new single-deck PAX S card shuffler on our commission-free Dragon Dai Bacc game."

AGS will showcase Rakin' Bacon Deluxe, Bonus Spin Xtreme, and various other innovations from its ever-expanding portfolio at the Indian Gaming Trade Show from April 19-22. Visit AGS at booth 1431. For more, visit PlayAGS.com.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations

[email protected]

©2022 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

SOURCE AGS