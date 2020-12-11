AGS Health Recognized in KLAS® Report

OLYPHANT, Pa., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS Health, a leader in revenue cycle management services for major healthcare providers across the U.S. today announced it has been recognized by KLAS® Research as a "consistent high performer" in their report, "Outsourced Coding 2020, Which Firms Deliver Quality and Value." The report is the result of in-depth and anonymous interviews KLAS conducted with provider organizations that outsource clinical coding. Healthcare providers frequently rely on external coding resources to expedite accurate claim reimbursement, support population health and enhance clinical performance improvement initiatives.

Based on independent interviews with AGS customers, the report found that the majority of clients are "highly satisfied" and would work with AGS in the future. In addition, providers noted they received value from working with AGS.

The report recognized AGS for strong partnerships and executive involvement with clients. Some of the anonymous comments AGS customers provided to KLAS include:

AGS Health is a really good vendor partner. They stay up to speed on coding requirements and changes and are responsive to things that we need. AGS Health does a really good job of monitoring their productivity and quality. My feeling is that we absolutely get value from AGS Health. Analyst

The vendor definitely supported us during the COVID-19 crisis. We recently started bringing them back. We asked how soon we could get a couple of coders back, and the vendor took care of that overnight. There was no checking with their people to transition coders back. They just came back, picked everything up, and rolled with it. Manager

"At AGS, our mission centers around delivering innovative revenue cycle management services while exceeding client expectations," said Cheryl Cruver, chief revenue officer for AGS Health. "We value KLAS' research in this area and are excited to see that we're making a positive difference," she noted.

About AGS

AGS Health is an analytics-driven, technology-enabled revenue cycle management company providing services to leading healthcare providers across the U.S. With a global workforce of over 6000 specialists across India and the US, AGS Health has been listed among the'Top 100 Global Outsourcing Companies in the World' by IAOP, 'Top 100 Best Companies for Women - India' by Working Mother and AVTAR, Best Employer in India by Aon and a Great Place to Work by GPTW. For more details, please visit agshealth.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

