AGS Names Adam Whitehurst Vice President Of Strategic Accounts

Whitehurst is an accomplished sales leader and business development executive with more than two decades of experience in Gaming, where he led sales teams to high levels of performance, successfully integrated sales teams after mergers and acquisitions, negotiated complex, multi-year, enterprise-wide deals, and established a strong track record of customer success and building high-performance teams.

He most recently worked at Scientific Games, where he was the Vice President of Game Sales for five years, with responsibility for the eastern U.S. Prior to that, he served with Bally Technologies, which was later acquired by Scientific Games, ending his tenure there as Vice President of Games Sales – Central Region. Whitehurst earned a Masters of Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from University of Florida.

AGS Senior Vice President of Sales Robert Perry said, "Adam is an exceptional addition to the AGS team and will help drive further penetration of our slot products across the U.S., with a laser-focus on leveraging his strong relationships with strategic and corporate accounts. He has an impressive track record of establishing and maintaining longstanding, trusted partnerships with casino operators, and his experience will play a major role in taking AGS to the next level of growth. I'm thrilled to have him join our team."

Whitehurst said, "I can't think of a better time to join AGS. The Company is on fire with a fast-growing library of slot content and cabinets consistently ranked among the highest-performing games. The senior leadership is top-notch and focused on doing all the right things to grow the business, and the AGS culture is unmatched in our industry for its focus on transparency, leader accessibility, communication, diversity, teamwork, and ownership. I'm honored and excited to join a company that truly makes customers and employees feel valued, heard, and recognized."

To reach Whitehurst, please email awhitehurst@playags.com.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contacts:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications

lolson-reyes@PlayAGS.com

©2019 PlayAGS, Inc. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

SOURCE AGS

Related Links

http://www.playags.com

