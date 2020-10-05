AGS Names Former Gaming Research Analyst Brad Boyer Vice President -- Investor Relations, Corporate Development & Strategy

AGS Chief Financial Officer Kimo Akiona said, "We are excited to welcome Brad to the AGS team. He brings a wealth of experience with sell-side and buy-side equity analysts, and a deep knowledge of AGS, our customers, our competitors, and our team. Brad possesses a unique knowledge of our industry and the Company, which will prove to be invaluable in our evaluation of M&A . Even prior to our IPO, Brad's always been an advocate of AGS and we look forward to his contributions to our growth."

Boyer joins AGS after a 10-year career at Stifel, Nicolaus, and Company, where he ended his tenure as Vice President, Equity Research, Gaming & Leisure. In this role, he led coverage of the gaming, sports, i-Gaming, and hospitality sectors, including covering AGS and the other publicly traded gaming equipment suppliers and operators. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

