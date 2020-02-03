AGS Set to Expand Facilities in the U.S.

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Global Systems (AGS), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services to Fortune 500 companies, announced plans to expand its facilities in the United States in a joint program with parent company Nippon Express USA (NEU). This expansion will be in support of the growth strategy for both companies.

"The co-location of NEU and AGS facilities has proven overwhelmingly positive results," said Fred Ruffolo, Vice President of IT and Facilities for AGS. "We have seen many synergies taking place by working together. The ability to collaborate on sales, technology, logistics, warehousing, and operations has given everyone more knowledge and expertise to help move us to the next level in the industry."

NEU, the U.S. subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., LTD in Japan, purchased AGS in 2012, with the merging of facilities beginning in 2017. Between 2017 and 2019, 10 facilities relocated throughout the U.S. In January of 2020, two more large moves were completed in Los Angeles and New York. The remaining moves for 2020 will be in Washington D.C., Indianapolis San Francisco, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

"By combining our most valuable assets (people) under one roof, we are able to collaborate on joint services more efficiently for the benefit of our clients," states Fred Ruffolo.

