AGS Wins 'Nevada Top Workplaces 2020' Award

The Nevada Top Workplaces award follows several other culture-related awards AGS earned earlier this year, including an Atlanta Top Workplaces 2020 honor. 2020 also marks the fourth consecutive year that AGS has been recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation and in Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

AGS Vice President of Human Resources Kim Nasuta said, "We are humbled by and grateful for the support of our employees and their feedback about working at AGS that earned us this award. During such an extraordinary and challenging year, we have focused on maintaining our engaged employee culture, despite having much of our staff working remotely. Our team has remained productive, upbeat, and connected, with close alignment to our mission and core values. At AGS, we believe there is no greater contributor to our success than our team and our strong company culture."

