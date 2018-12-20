AGT Hybrid Greenhouse Named Finalist in the Energy and Sustainability Category for the 2019 Edison Awards

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancon Development Corporation, a leading designer and developer of advanced facilities, today announced that they have been selected as a finalist in the Energy and Sustainability category in the 2019 Edison Awards for their new AGT Hybrid Greenhouse. The greenhouse includes a sealed, cleanroom laboratory environment with variable daylighting control, which is perfect for medical plant research, plant testing for new hybrids through DNA co-mingling, hybrid seed testing, bio-algae, and for growing in cold climates or barren environments. All air flow is managed by proprietary oil bath fans, which contain a series of oil laden filters and traps to eliminate airborne contaminates and odors.

The AGT Hybrid Greenhouse, with its patent-pending cleanroom technology, makes crop contamination a non-issue.

Since 1987, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored the most innovative new products, services and business leaders in the world. The Edison Awards will announce gold, silver and bronze award winners at the annual Edison Awards to be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 in New York City.

AGT Hybrid Greenhouse is a new approach to advanced greenhouse technology. The AGT Greenhouse system is copyrighted and under provisional patent protection due to its proprietary features. Only AGT Greenhouses use an underground Natural Air Earth System to draw natural earth core air temperatures of 55 to 60 degrees to reduce energy bills by up to 80%. The natural daylighting also curbs prohibitive electric bills often associated with indoor growing using artificial light sources.

Best of all, because AGT Greenhouses use conventional galvanized framing construction methods, a complete AGT Greenhouse can be designed and constructed in a matter of months. Compare this to the years of delay ordering from existing greenhouse vendors, and the benefits to growers becomes even more compelling.

Founded in 1987, the Edison Awards is a part of the parent 501(c)(3) organization, Edison Universe. The Edison Awards are inspired by Thomas Alva Edison, who received 1,093 U.S. patents because of his outstanding new product development methods. The Edison Awards™ is an annual, international competition designed to honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Winners represent "game changing" products, services, excellence and leadership in innovation around four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery and Impact. The Awards are named after inventor Thomas A. Edison and symbolize the persistence and excellence in innovation as personified by him.

"It is an honor to be recognized as a top innovative company by the Edison Awards," says Terry Van Gelder, CEO of Ancon Development Corporation. "Our AGT Hybrid Greenhouses is a complete rethinking of greenhouse design from the ground up. It's not an understatement to say that this will transform the way growers conduct their business."





All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel. The judging panel was comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines.

Originally established in 1987 by the American Marketing Association, but an independent organization since 2008, the Edison Awards™ have recognized and honored some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world and is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. www.edisonawards.com.

About Ancon Development Corporation

With 35 years of active building innovation and contracting, Ancon has emerged as a leader in advanced building methodology. Our newest addition is the introduction of AGT Hybrid Greenhouses powered by solar daylighting. Our history involves both private and military construction projects including aircraft hangars, warehouses, multi-story office buildings, flight simulator structures, freight terminals and medical facilities. For more information call 1-866-440-2798 or visit http://www.adctech.us/.

