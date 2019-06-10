Agustín Lara's New Book "Heart Of A Poet" Brings Us A Compilation Of Poems Through Which He Opens A World Of True Love And Passion Without Limits

"Heart of a Poet" is based on the experiences of a man who transformed them into poems. One can appreciate beautiful poems of love and passion. Two lovers that destiny separated, and it was the same destiny who was in charge of putting them back together. It is difficult not to get lost on each verse, on every word that describes the feelings of a man who has found the key to his soul and, thus, leave his life embodied in poetry.

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Agustín Lara's new book, "Heart of A Poet", opens up a world of experiences through which we can perceive true love and passion.

Readers who wish to experience this romantic and vibrant work can purchase "Heart Of A Poet" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create—not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899222/Page_Publishing_Delara.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com/

