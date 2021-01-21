Agustín Pimentel's new book La Realidad Oculta en Cuanto al Entorno de la Crucifixión de Jesucristo, a comprehensive account about Christ's sacrifice and teachings for the Christian's enlightenment

Pimentel said this about his book: "If you are a good reader with a great desire and hunger to enrich your brainpower and further increase your biblical knowledge, this book is for you. This book is designed not for any controversy but so the reader can continue to discover teachings that for many years have been hidden by a thick veil. At any given moment, someone with crooked teachings may come to you, so you must be alert and prepared to use everything stored in the vault of your mind.

I invite you to purchase this book, and I guarantee you will not regret acquiring it. Here, you will find some topics with their due deep explanations such as the uncertain birth of Christ; who carried the cross used to crucify Christ, Jesus or Simon; the true day and hour Christ died; what happened to the nails used to crucify Christ; and many other topics of great interest.

Anyway, the prologue of this book, the introduction, the conclusion, and the twenty-six chapters it contains will be of great interest to you."

Published by Page Publishing, Agustín Pimentel's new book La Realidad Oculta en Cuanto al Entorno de la Crucifixión de Jesucristo delves into the common and uncommon questions of the Christian faith in the hopes of ushering wisdom and conviction within the believers' hearts and minds.

Consumers who wish to improve their understanding of Christ's life, ministry, and legacy can purchase La Realidad Oculta en Cuanto al Entorno de la Crucifixión de Jesucristo online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble store.

