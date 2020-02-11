Agway Energy Services, LLC, a Subsidiary of Suburban Propane, LP, Proudly Announces Partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins

"We are excited to partner with the Penguins and further our commitment to our customers and local communities in the state of Pennsylvania," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Agway Energy Services. "It is a true honor to become a part of the team's significant legacy and to serve the community. We are thrilled to support a team that has spent decades defining the standards for NHL fans' live game experience. We look forward to a successful season and wish the Penguins the best of luck for the rest of the 2020 season and beyond."

The partnership will include arena signage, radio exposure, and unique giveaways for local fans. Agway Energy will also be featured in PittsburghPenguins.com email newsletters and on the team's mobile app.

"The Penguins are excited to partner with Agway Energy and introduce our fans and the Pittsburgh market to such a dynamic energy company," said Terry Kalna, Senior VP of Sales and Broadcasting for the Penguins. "There is synergy already because Agway Energy and the Penguins share a commitment to philanthropy and will work together to find new ways to benefit the Pittsburgh community. We're proud to have them as part of the team."

In the State of Pennsylvania, Agway Energy provides natural gas and electricity across the entire state. One of the many advantages of becoming an Agway Energy customer is the peace of mind that comes from the EnergyGuard™ repair program, which is offered as a standard benefit for all Agway Energy customers. EnergyGuard™ is a bundled service and repair program that, depending on the commodity purchased, provides protection on customers' heating and central air conditioning systems, as well as electric lines (subject to certain limits) just for being an Agway Energy customer. EnergyGuard™ is supported by a network of highly trained professionals that can be accessed 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Agway Energy's Customer Contact Center.

New customers can conveniently sign up to be a customer of Agway Energy by visiting www.agwayenergy.com and also receive up to $100 in gift cards for signing up today.

ABOUT SUBURBAN PROPANE

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through 700 locations across 41 states. The company proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. The brand is currently focused on three core elements; including the Suburban Commitment to Excellence - showcasing the company's 90+ year legacy of delivering outstanding customer service to the communities served; SuburbanCares -

highlighting the focus on serving local communities across the nation; and Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the affordable, clean burning and versatile nature of propane as a bridge to a green energy future. Suburban Propane is a New York Stock Exchange listed limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com.

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

