AGXP Expands Its Amazon Fleet, Invests $ Millions In New Trucks, Hiring CDL Drivers $1500 Weekly Pay Guarantee

ST. LOUIS, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGXP, a Saint Charles County based provider of dedicated cargo transport services to Amazon.com Inc.'s largest distribution centers across 16 Midwestern and Midsouth states, today announced the major expansion of its Amazon.com Dedicated Division, including AGXP's multi-million-dollar purchase of additional brand-new 2021 Freightliner and Kenworth Class 8 tractors and AGXP's new hiring of experienced CDL drivers, now underway.

AGXP's well-established, enlightened practice of providing its employees with attractive, above-average wages and relevant benefit programs has long been a key factor for its success. AGXP drivers and all other employees and their families receive full access to AGXP's wide portfolio of employee benefit programs, enjoying the Company's financial support of their Group's modern Dental, Health, and Vision Insurance Programs. And unlike most others serving in the trucking business, AGXP's drivers benefit measurably from AGXP's family-friendly truck-dispatch practices, which return drivers and trucks to their home base several times each week and hardly ever require any driver to be away from home for more than 36 hours.

MORE ABOUT AGXP:

Established in June 2015 and headquartered in Saint Charles County, Missouri, AGXP is a driver first, progressive, technology-infused provider of dedicated, highly-specialized cargo transport services to Amazon.com Inc.'s and other large electronic retailers B2B and B2C distribution centers across North America. For more immediate information on our operations and many opportunity offerings for employees, contractors, and service providers, please visit our website at: www.ag-xp.com .

SOURCE AG-XP

