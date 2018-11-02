AHA Entertainment Launched A Commercial Satellite Through Partnership, Killer Seven Becomes the World's First Cartoon Character Launched into Outer Space

Killer Seven , follows the amusing and warm-blooded adventures of SEVEN, a "low-priced" assassin who accepts weird missions. The first season of the animation, released in April 2018, has been viewed online more than 1.06 billion times, rated 8.9/10* on Douban.com and 9.9/10* on Bilibili.com, and nominated in "TV Films" category of the Annecy International Film Festival 2018. It has accumulated a large group of loyal fans and favored by many brands in a short period.

This November, AHA Entertainment and Spacety announced a strategic partnership to launch the cartoon character of Killer Seven with commercial satellites into outer space. The partnership is the first collaboration worldwide between the animation and the aerospace industries, arousing widespread attentions in both industries. "The cartoon character of Killer Seven is popular and influential among young audiences. It is honored to launch SEVEN with Spacety, which is the first attempt among cartoon characters. Since the news release of launching SEVEN in November, fans of SEVEN have recorded their best wishes. This has triggered fans' discussions about the commercial aerospace industry, and satisfied the expectations that through the crossover partnership more young people have focused on the aerospace industry. In the future, we expect to set brands on fire through crossovers like this," said Ms. Aiken Zou Shasha, CEO of AHA Entertainment and Producer of Killer Seven.

Season 2 of Killer Seven is being produced, and will be released in the middle of the 2019.

