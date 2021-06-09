AHAM Statement on Strengthening Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) President and CEO Joseph M. McGuire issued the following statement regarding the Biden administration's announcement of its steps to strengthen critical supply chains:

"AHAM commends the Biden administration for its planned measures to address vulnerabilities in the U.S. supply chain that have been felt across numerous industries. Home appliances more than ever have proven essential during the past fifteen months. Shortages of semiconductors and other materials have been a significant hurdle for the home appliance industry, and AHAM applauds the administration for recognizing the need to ensure semiconductors are fairly allocated across industries. A strategy to ensure that appliance manufacturers have access to critical materials like semiconductors is essential to ensure that people in the U.S. have access to the appliances they need as the nation works to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to working with the Administration and its Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force to address these issues."

AHAM's prior statements and requests to the administration related to semiconductors can be found here:

Letter from Joseph McGuire, AHAM President and CEO Addressing the Global Semiconductor Shortage

