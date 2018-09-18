AHCCCS CRS Patients May Soon Choose to Receive In-Network Care at Phoenix Children's

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on October 1, 2018, most AHCCCS Children's Rehabilitative Services (CRS) members will be enrolled in one of the seven AHCCCS Complete Care (ACC) plans. ACC plan members may choose to receive care from any community provider contracted as an in-network provider with their ACC plan. Phoenix Children's is contracted as an in-network provider with five of the seven ACC plans, including Care 1st, Steward Health Choice Arizona, Banner University Family Care, Mercy Care and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan. Phoenix Children's continues to work with the other ACC plans to have its care and facilities in-network with these plans.

With this change, Phoenix Children's providers will no longer deliver care to CRS patients offsite at the Phoenix multi-specialty interdisciplinary clinic (MSIC). If CRS patients choose Phoenix Children's for their care, these patients can see providers at Phoenix Children's facilities. Phoenix Children's delivers care across more than 75 specialties and at Phoenix Children's locations around the Valley and state.

"We're excited to serve and support CRS families in a new, expanded way here at Phoenix Children's locations," said Jodi Carter, MD, Chief Clinical Integration Officer at Phoenix Children's. "CRS patients with complex needs can receive comprehensive care in our hospital and centers specifically built to offer pediatric multispecialty services. These patients will have access to our physicians and teams offering nationally recognized pediatric medical care."

If CRS families want to confirm whether Phoenix Children's is in network on their ACC plan or to schedule an appointment, they can contact Phoenix Children's Care Management at 602-933-5115.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's Hospital is Arizona's only children's hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals. For 35 years Phoenix Children's has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children's hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children's delivers care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. Recognized specifically for its patient-focused innovation, medical education, growth and research, Phoenix Children's was named Business of the Year and Exceptional Innovator by the Greater Phoenix Chamber in 2018. For more information about the hospital, visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children’s Hospital

