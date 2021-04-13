AHCO INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating AdaptHealth Corp. For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO) resulting from allegations that AdaptHealth might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On April 13, 2021, AdaptHealth's Board of Directors issued a statement disclosing that its Co-Chief Executive Officer, Luke McGee, was formally charged by authorities in Denmark "with alleged tax fraud arising from certain past private activity." The Company further stated that they were placing Luke McGee "on unpaid leave from his roles as Co-CEO and a Director of the Company while [the] matter is pending."

On this news, AdaptHealth's stock price fell $7.30, or 19.74%, to close at $29.69 per share on unusually heavy trading volume on April 13, 2021.

