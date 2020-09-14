Ahead of Climate Week 2020, Ceres' leading experts to highlight key action steps to stop the climate crisis

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Briefing comes on the heels of an urgent call for action to the world's largest greenhouse gas emitters to become net-zero businesses and as scientists warn emissions are headed back to pre-Covid levels



Ceres and its leading climate experts will hold a virtual media briefing on Tuesday (Sept. 15) to outline the key action steps large emitters, as well as investors, policymakers, and regulators can take right now to address the climate crisis and prevent the next climate catastrophe. The experts will highlight the latest actions and trends that have emerged across sectors as businesses adapt to tackling this systemic threat. They will discuss newly released thought leadership resources and investor-led initiatives — Climate Action 100+ and The Investor Agenda — that are already inspiring positive climate action and engagement.

The briefing comes on the heels of an urgent call for action to 161 of the world's largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters to become net-zero businesses. Climate Action 100+ laid out for the first time how it will assess and benchmark the companies' progress towards achieving this goal.

What:

Ceres Climate Week 2020 Media Briefing

Ceres is an official host of Climate Week NYC 2020. You can find a link to the sessions that Ceres is hosting at: ceres.org/ClimateWeek2020 .



Who:

Mindy Lubber, CEO and President, Ceres

Anne Kelly, Vice President of Government Affairs, Ceres

Kirsten Spalding, Senior Program Director, Investor Network, Ceres

Dan Bakal, Interim Senior Program Director, Climate and Energy, Ceres

Veena Ramani, Senior Program Director, Capital Market Systems, Ceres



When:

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (EDT) on Tuesday, Sept. 15



How to join:

Please RSVP Troy Shaheen [email protected] or Barbara Grady [email protected] to receive the log-in information for the media briefing. The media briefing is open to journalists only.



