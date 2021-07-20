Ahead of the Games in Tokyo: Moviebook Shares Insights on Trending Sports and Education Technologies

BEIJING, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, has opened up to share their valuable insights into AI technologies that potentially have the capacity to influence large-scale sports events, such as the upcoming competitions in Tokyo, as well as the education industry.

Moviebook's insights include a number of ways in which AI technologies can enhance the sports viewing experience. Through using digital twin and VR/AR technologies, organizers are able to reproduce life-size digital replicas of athletes without the use of motion sensors or 3D glasses. Intelligent video production technologies can be used by broadcasters to seamlessly integrate sponsors' brand elements into the viewing experience without disrupting the entertainment. Moreover, facial recognition and machine learning can be leveraged to generate smart highlights that accurately recap major events, providing an exceptional and comprehensive viewing experience both online and offline.

An industry insider remarked that the future of sports streaming services is about engaging viewers by enabling a smooth, immersive, HD experience with the assistance of AI technologies. By integrating a number of cutting-edge tools, Moviebook is capable of creating world-class immersive entertainment experiences that consumers love. It has been reported that some of the best and brightest minds at Moviebook have been recently brainstorming ideas, endeavoring to find ways that could potentially enrich the viewing experience at events as large as the ones taking place in Tokyo this year, to use an example.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a great impact on how elite sport is played and consumed around the world. Due to the various lockdown and social distancing policies, competitions have been delayed and athletes have found themselves playing in empty or near-empty stadiums without the usual boisterous crowds. Aside from affecting the players, this lack of atmosphere has also reduced the viewing pleasure for fans. Moviebook can solve this problem by digitally recreating the 'full stadium effect' of pre-COVID times using AR technology. This means that stands appear full of cheering supporters who respond organically to events throughout the match.

The use of smart video production tools from Moviebook is also applicable to the education industry. Working together with institutions of higher learning and research institutes, Moviebook offers a number of tools to assist in digital transformation. By integrating sophisticated technologies, the company helps enhance the quality of both online and offline teaching through applications such as virtual teachers, an AI teaching experience center, class visualization, and teacher quality quantifiers.

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity for clients from media, retail, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics, among others, Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook is pioneering a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

For more information, please visit http://www.moviebook.cn/about/index

SOURCE Moviebook