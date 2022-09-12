Ahead of White House Celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act Passage, World Energy Announces Commitment to Produce 500 Million Gallons of SAF Annually by 2026 Through Existing Operations

World Energy is the world's first and North America's only commercial-scale producer of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and has committed to delivering 500 million gallons of the low-carbon fuel by 2026 through existing operations and conversion projects in Paramount, Calif. and Houston, Texas. Upon completion, the facilities will deliver on more than half of World Energy's commitment, made just six months ago, to produce over a billion gallons a year by 2030. World Energy is proof positive that the bill works and will empower leaders to deliver on the scale, volume, and accessibility of low-carbon fuels to drive meaningful progress toward decarbonization.

Further, World Energy's contribution to the green economy is effecting positive change in regional job creation, while supporting climate and environmental goals. On June 29, 2022, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation's (LAEDC) Institute for Applied Economics (IAE) released a multiregional economic impact analysis of World Energy's Paramount, Calif. facility. Described as the world's most advanced clean energy hub, the report stated that World Energy's ongoing operations and conversion will contribute $19.2 billion to the U.S. economy and generate more than 18,000 jobs.

The company's second project in Houston will double production getting World Energy to the 500 million gallons a year mark and spur economic growth and clean energy jobs in the region.