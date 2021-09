LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipment rental company, Ahern Rentals, Inc. announced today that it will not be refinancing, in 2021, its outstanding $550 million principal amount of 7.375% Second Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 due to market conditions. The potential refinancing was discussed on the Company's most recent earnings call in August.

