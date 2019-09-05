Ahlstrom-Munksjö Expands Extia® Portfolio for Industrial Air Filtration Applications

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö launches the expanded range of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Extia®. It is highly durable filtration media, designed to extend filtration life time for Air Pollution Control applications. Extending filtration lifetime by more than 40%, helping customers to extend operational duration, before needing to change the filters.



"The expanded range of Extia® delivers a comprehensive product portfolio that will set the new benchmark in terms of filtration media for air pollution control cartridge applications," says Giuseppe Costa, VP Product Development Filtration and Performance.



It offers a complete mid efficiency range, including flame retardant, surface conductive and food approved versions. Products are designed to meet the safety requirements of specific industrial Air Pollution Control applications. Expanded portfolio also includes a high efficiency range reaching up to EN1822 H13, specifically designed for applications involving very fine particles and challenging dusts. Additionally, Extia® proves to be much easier to convert into a filter, on both knife and rotary pleating machines.



"Supply chain efficiency is optimized with a complete product portfolio directly available from one reputable supplier," comments Robin Guillaud, VP Business Development, Filtration and Performance. "Our product platform Extia® is an excellent example of how Ahlstrom-Munksjö can leverage on its experience in manufacturing high performance filtration products to deliver new solutions for Industrial Filtration applications."



Delivering high performance filtration media for industrial filtration is a priority for Ahlstrom-Munksjö filtration business. The company continues to develop and strengthen its product offering for customers in industrial filtration.



Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering includes filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales are about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com

For more information, please visit www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/extia or contact filtration@ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ahlstrom-munksjo/r/ahlstrom-munksjo-expands-extia--portfolio-for-industrial-air-filtration-applications,c2896536

SOURCE Ahlstrom-Munksjö