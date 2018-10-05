Ahlstrom-Munksjö Launches Extia® 1000, a Breakthrough, High Performance and Durable Filtration Media

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahlstrom-Munksjö, a global leader in fiber-based materials, announces today the launch of Ahlstrom-Munksjö Extia® 1000, breakthrough, highly durable, filtration media designed to extend filtration life time for Air Pollution Control applications, helping to protect people and the environment. Extending filtration lifetime by more than 40%, helping customers to extend the operational duration, before needing to change the filters.

"Extia® 1000 will set the new benchmark in terms of filtration media for air pollution control cartridge applications" says Giuseppe Costa, VP Product Development Filtration and Performance. "Due to its unique design, Extia® 1000 dramatically extends filtration life time; it also delivers highly effective removal of coarse particles at over 3 times lower level of pressure drop. Additionally, Extia® 1000 proves to be much easier to convert into a filter, on both knife and rotary pleating machines"

"Extia® 1000 is the first product on the Extia® platform, a range of highly durable filtration media, specifically designed for industrial filtration applications. From this platform, a family of products will be built over time, all combining strength, outstanding convertibility and filtration performance. Our product platform Extia® is an excellent example of how Ahlstrom-Munksjo can leverage on its experience in manufacturing high performance filtration products to deliver new solutions for Industrial Filtration applications" comments Fulvio Capussotti, EVP Filtration and Performance. "Delivering high performance filtration media for industrial filtration is a priority for our business area and we will continue to develop and strengthen our product offering for our customers in this field", he concludes.

The Filtration and Performance business area develops and produces filtration materials for transportation as well as industrial applications. It also produces glass fiber media for flooring products and wind turbine blades and makes nonwoven materials for automotive, construction, textile, hygiene applications and wallcover materials.

For more information, please visit www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com/extia

or contact filtration@ahlstrom-munksjo.com

Ahlstrom-Munksjö in brief

Ahlstrom-Munksjö is a global leader in fiber-based materials, supplying innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable every day life. Our offering include filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials and solutions for diagnostics as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 3 billion and we employ some 8,000 people. The Ahlstrom-Munksjö share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ahlstrom-munksjo/r/ahlstrom-munksjo-launches-extia--1000--a-breakthrough--high-performance-and-durable-filtration-media,c2685986

SOURCE Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Related Links

http://www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com

