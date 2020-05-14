AHP Releases Wellness Guide to Overcome Isolation with Connection During the COVID-19 Pandemic

As rates of depression, stress, and other mental health issues rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are seeking ways to reduce feelings of fear, isolation and loneliness.

"Our mission focuses on helping organizations and individuals reach their full potential," said Neal Shifman, president and CEO of AHP. "It is in the spirit of supporting full health and connection that we offer this new resource to all who might need it during this very difficult time. We encourage people to use it to overcome isolation and strengthen their connections, and we are happy to make it available to all who need it."

The content helps readers discover ways to take action and create positive changes for themselves through self-exploration around maintaining emotional wellness and whole health. This resource also features:

Six sections, including "What Is Connection?," "Connection Tools" and "Creating Structure."

Ideas for first steps toward connection or reconnection.

Encouragement and personal examples that offer inspiration.

Space to write notes and ideas.

The "Wellness Guide to Overcoming Isolation During COVID-19" was developed in collaboration with the Copeland Center for Wellness and Recovery. It can be used individually, with friends or family members or with groups. As with all other WRAP materials, this guide is compatible with other health and wellness strategies, supports and treatment programs, including 12-step programs.

The guide is now available as a free digital download at https://tinyurl.com/y7oqonwo.

In 2016, Human Potential Press (HPP), the publishing arm of Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP), took over the publication, management, and distribution of all materials for WRAP and Recovery Books, which was founded in 1997. AHP and WRAP are committed to helping people everywhere reach their full potential. For 30 years, AHP has worked passionately to improve health systems and business operations through research and evaluation, training and technical assistance and professional consulting to help organizations and individuals reach their full potential.

SOURCE Advocates for Human Potential

Related Links

http://www.ahpnet.com

