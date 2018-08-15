AHRC Honored to Receive The United Nations NGO ECOSOC Consultative Status

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is gratified and truly honored to receive the United Nations- ECOSOC Consultative Status approved in its session held on July 24, 2018. This recognition is important to the work of AHRC. The Consultative Status will enable AHRC to actively engage with the ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies. This honor will advance the mission on human rights within the nonprofit 501(C)(3) status of AHRC.

The UN Charter established ECOSOC in 1945 as one of the six main organs of the United Nations. The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, responsible for coordinating the economic, social, and related work of 15 UN specialized agencies, their functional commissions and five regional commissions. ECOSOC serves as the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues and formulating policy recommendations addressed to member states and the United Nations system.

The United Nations ECOSOC consultative status granted to the American Human Rights Council (AHRC) will enable AHRC to attend international conferences and events, submit written and oral testimony at the UN, organize side events at UN gatherings, and allow access to all UN sites in the world.

"Congratulations to our friends at AHRC. This ECOSOC status at the UN seeks to promote and protect human rights within the UN framework by allowing AHRC to advocate local, nationally, and internationally," said Dr. Kay McGowan.

"AHRC extends its sincere appreciation to the team members who worked diligently through this process, especially to attorney London Bell for her leading efforts during her service with AHRC," said Dr. Ihsan Alkhatib, associate professor of political science at Murray State University and AHRC advisory board member.

"The mission of the AHRC is human rights; we take all steps needed to advance our mission and our getting the United Nations NGO ECOSOC consultative status will help us greatly in making a difference on a global stage," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "As we promised our friends and supporters, although we are a Michigan-based organization, our aim is national and international," added Hamad. "This UN-affiliated status is a point of pride for us and we thank our friends, supporters and donors that have enabled us to further our mission and we promise them to continue to make them proud of AHRC and its work," concluded Hamad.

Media Contact:



Imad Hamad



200085@email4pr.com



313-790-8453



www.ahrcusa.org

SOURCE American Human Rights Council

Related Links

http://www.ahrcusa.org

