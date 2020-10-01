AHS Seeks Injunction Against SEIU and CNA

OAKLAND,Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite our intense effort to avert a planned strike, SEIU 1021 and the California Nurses Association notified Alameda Health System yesterday that they still plan to stage a five-day strike beginning October 7.

Therefore, we have authorized our staff to pursue an injunction with the Public Employment Relations Board addressing the planned strikes by SEIU 1021 and CNA to protect the health and safety of the patients of AHS and the community that relies upon us as the "safety net." The "safety net" that is the last hope and resource for those who do not have choice, who do not have champions, and who only seek to survive day by day.

"Our low income, homeless and vulnerable patients have no options to deal with disruptions in services that are not only critical to their well-being and survival but are only provided by this system," said AHS Board President Noha Aboelata.

Our psychiatric hospital that serves more than 95 percent of people designated 5150 and the only Level I Adult trauma center for the East Bay, are staffed by specially trained and experienced staff with unique expertise that cannot be replaced, Aboelata said. "There are no substitutes for the array of unique services or replacements for the specialized providers at Alameda Health System."

In the interest of making progress in contract negotiations, Alameda Health System agreed to engage an external negotiator to assist in our talks with SEIU 1021 and we had already enlisted a mediator to support contract talks with CNA for represented nurses at San Leandro and Alameda hospitals.

AHS believes putting our patients' and community health needs first is in everyone's best interest. The unions' rush to strike when our services are needed most sends the wrong message.

Due to the union's action, Alameda Health System has no choice but to begin taking immediate steps to limit services and potentially close facilities for the duration of the strike to ensure our ability to safely deliver care. That means that services like prenatal care, skilled nursing care, flu vaccinations and COVID testing will be diminished and, in some cases, completely unavailable.

We believe the better path is for SEIU and CNA to reconsider their decision to strike and return to the bargaining table. Now is not the time to take healthcare workers away from the bedside. We are committed to working with the unions to resolve our differences and reach agreement on a fair, market-competitive contract.

Contact

Terry Lightfoot

[email protected]

510-437-8479

SOURCE Alameda Health System

Related Links

http://www.alamedahealthsystem.org/

