Ahura AI Announces Partnership with Africa 10 During The World Economic Forum in Davos to Help Africans in Ghana Combat High Levels of Youth Unemployment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After over two years of building the framework of Ahura, building a round of investors and developing the initial version of the product, CEO Bryan Talebi attended the World Economic Forum in Davos on 1.23.20 and stated, "so tonight, I want to announce, here in Davos during the World Economic Forum, that Ahura AI is officially coming out of stealth mode, and launching our Beta product to the world. We are launching with a limited beta to several corporate partners, corporates who will be purchasing licenses of Ahura AI to upskill their employees who are being replaced by AI and automation, who need to be rapidly and effectively retrained to take on new roles. We are also opening our waitlist for corporations who want to be early adopters for a nominal and refundable fee of $100."

Bryan Talebi, CEO of Ahura AI

This announcement is coming off the heels of hiring a multitude of well-respected leaders in AI, including Aakriti Srikanth, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree for 2019 and former Head of AI Product, IBM Watson.

Bryan went on to say, "Now I want to be clear with something. This is very much a beta. And we have a lot of work to do. I thought about bringing a truck on stage, and shattering a window with a steel baseball bat, but that's already been done – brilliant marketing though! The folks who join our beta will not only have the first access to our product, but will be grandfathered into amazing pricing for the duration of our partnership and will be protected from price increases. Additionally, they will be an important part of our journey as we strive to impact a billion people."

Using AI For A Positive Global Impact

When it comes to the impact Ahura hopes this product will make worldwide, Bryan went on further to discuss the additional benefits provided to the global stage. He states, "The second thing I want to announce is that for every license that we sell, we will donate one free license to a member of an underserved community globally. I want to announce our first humanitarian effort. In partnership with the Africa 10 initiative, founded by Kojo Annan, who is right here in the audience, and his father, the late Secretary General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan. As a part of this partnership, we will be rolling out Ahura AI, for free, to 30,000 25-35 year old Africans in Ghana to combat the high levels of youth unemployment.

We also have in place a partnership with an organization called Hugo, to place these 30,000 people into remote jobs with western corporations so that they can earn money and rebuild their communities.

I look forward to standing before you next year and showing you the data around how our efforts have had a non-trivial impact on these communities. I will then ask you for your support, members of the World Economic Forum, to enable us to reach an additional 3M unemployed 25-35 year old Africans in 2021."

About Ahura AI:

Ahura AI is a education platform that delivers highly individualized learning programs that assess learning styles and changes format on-the fly, adjusting to the individual's preferences in real-time. Ahura AI was created to help retrain and upskill the global workforce as these individuals become displaced by job automation. To learn more about Ahura AI, please visit www.ahuraai.com.

