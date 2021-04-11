AI and Machine Learning Driven Contract Lifecycle Management for Government Contractors | Webinar Hosted By TechnoMile

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile is excited to announce their AI and ML Driven Contract Lifecycle Management webinar for Government Contractors . Join the leading innovative force in government contract management to see how some of the largest government contractors and aerospace & defense companies are leveraging OCR and automated workflows to do more with less and reducing contract import time by up to 80%.

What: AI and ML Driven Contract Lifecycle Management for Government Contractors

When: April 27th, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST

Where: Online

Duration: 30 min

This complementary webinar will highlight how users leveraging the TechnoMile GRC product can:

Automate Government Contract Workflows

Generate Key Documents

Leverage FAR/DFAR Libraries

Simplify Clause Comparison and Approval

Automate CLIN and Clause Ingestion

Easily Shred CDRLs

Often government contractors lack the visibility they need to track and manage their contracts. "Inefficient contracting causes firms to lose between 5% to 40% of value on given deals, depending on circumstances." (1) Do not let your lack of awareness lead to lost profits.

Using TechnoMile's solutions, government contractors of all sizes can reduce the time it takes to ingest contracts from hours to minutes and give you unprecedented visibility into your government contracts across contract vehicles and contract clauses.

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is a collaborative work management SaaS company, whose mission is to enable government contractors, aerospace & defense and engineering organizations to harness cloud technology, digital automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and insights to work smarter and win more government business.

(1) Rich, B. (2018), How AI Is Changing Contracts, Harvard Business Review: https://hbr.org/2018/02/how-ai-is-changing-contracts

