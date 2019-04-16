AI Assistant Runs Supercomputers for Engineers

The United States is a world leader in supercomputing, but most product developers and manufacturers don't use it because it's too complicated 1 . The Department of Energy says that despite the great potential of advanced engineering tools and High Performance Computing, it remains underutilized 2 . NASA said the solution must minimize user intervention and full automation is essential 3 . High Performance Computing used to only be available to a small number of specialists at government facilities — or the largest companies with highest budgets. Today cloud computing is available via internet from companies like AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Rescale. But a large percentage of companies still aren't using it, which impacts their competitiveness and has harmed the economy.

Imagine you had an Artificial Intelligence Assistant that could make it easy for you — enabling you to perform these complex tasks even though you don't have the training. That's what we're doing with GURU. We call it GURU because you don't need to be the guru — you focus on your design, and we put your engineering on ludicrous mode.

Product designers and manufacturers who use High Performance Computing get 500 dollars back in increased revenue from every dollar they spend on it1. GURU will enable all these new entrants into this 50 billion dollar market, and the market size is projected to subsequently double in three to five years.

Erik Franks, CEO of Tesseract Space Inc., said, "We're looking forward to getting a lot more done in engineering as a GURU customer!"

"We've seen the need from both the vendor and the customer side, and we know GURU will empower a lot of companies to become much more competitive," said MSBAI CEO Allan Grosvenor.

