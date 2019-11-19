AI-Based App Gives Voice Guidance for Visually Impaired

Sullivan Plus is an app exclusively for visually impaired users to help them navigate city streets or find their destinations by giving AI-based voice guidance through text and facial recognition and description of images or objects.

The app's seven services are available in Korean, Chinese, English, Japanese, Russian and Spanish.

Cho Soo-won of TUAT said, "Due to advancements in artificial intelligence, we can now enable smartphones to provide visual support to the visually impaired. We will endeavor to make it better and more user-friendly."

