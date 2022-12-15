AI-based Digital Pathology / AI Pathology Market Distribution by Type of Neural Network, Type of Assay, Type of End-user, Area of Application, Type of Target Disease Indication and Key Geographies, 2022-2035

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

INTRODUCTION

Pathology is a subfield of medical science that primarily focuses on the nature, genesis and cause of a disease. Further, pathology forms an essential component of diagnostic pathways established for multiple disease indications, especially cancer detection. In fact, 70-80% of the total healthcare decisions involved in either diagnosis or treatment of ailments require a pathological assessment. Further, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, 27 million new cancer cases are expected to be reported annually. , This rise in cancer cases, coupled to the rapidly ageing global population, is expected to lead to a substantial increase in the pathology workload. However, as the demand for professional pathologists continues to increase, the number of active pathologists in the field is diminishing over time. As per a recent study, a 30% decline in the number of active pathologists is expected to be observed by 2030, as compared to the number of such professionals in 2010. Moreover, 63.2% of the currently active pathologists are anticipated to retire in the next 10 years. Furthermore, it is projected that a substantial disparity (close to 30%) between the expected demand for pathology services and supply of pathologists is likely to be witnessed by the year 2030.







Amidst the ever-growing demand for pathology services, the simultaneous use of technological advances to automate and digitize healthcare procedures is growing. These developments have accelerated research and clinical diagnosis, as well as enhanced patient outcomes, in the recent years. Specifically, AI-powered digital imaging is one such technology, which has revolutionized the pathology industry by enabling high-throughput scanning of patient samples. To provide more context, AI-based digital pathology involves collection, management, analyzing and sharing of data (via digital slides) in a digital setting. Through this process, digital slides are created by scanning conventional glass slides with a scanning device, which may be seen on a computer screen or a mobile device and offer a high-resolution digital image. Further, AI in digital pathology presents a viable solution to managing the growing pathology workload, while also ensuring more rapid and consistent diagnostic services and research activities. Moreover, AI-powered digital pathology solutions (digital pathology scanners and digital pathology software) allow pathologists to examine more cases and offer a precise diagnosis. It is worth highlighting that digitized workflows can speed up processing times, lower administrative errors, enable remote collaboration and boost productivity, thereby, allowing significant cost savings. Experts believe that there has been a significant rise in the revenue generation potential within this domain. This is further supported by the significant investments being made in this industry. Since 2016, funding received by digital pathology firms have surpassed USD 1.6 billion, with majority of amount being raised in the year 2021. Considering the rising popularity and demand for such solutions in the healthcare and research industry, and the ongoing efforts of AI-powered digital pathology solution providers to further improve / expand their respective portfolios, we believe that the AI-based digital pathology market is likely to evolve at a steady pace, till 2035.



The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the AI-based digital pathology market.



The report offers insights on the current state of AI-based digital pathology market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.

AI-based digital pathology features artificial intelligence in digital pathology, workflow of AI-based digital pathology, applications of AI-based digital pathology solutions in the healthcare domain, regulatory requirements related to AI-based digital pathology, challenges, key growth drivers and future perspectives associated with the use of AI in digital pathology.

The market landscape of AI-based digital pathology providers includes products (hardware and software), services (automated image analysis, image management, vendor agnostic, cloud-based solution, whole slide imaging, laboratory information system, hospital information system and picture archiving and communication system), features (prognostic algorithms, predictive algorithms and multi-modal fusion algorithms), areas of application (diagnosis and research use), target disease indications, types of assays, and end-users (research institutes, academic institutions, hospitals / healthcare institutions, laboratories / diagnostic institutions).

Market trends include distribution based on type of service and area of application, type of feature and area of application, type of product and area of application, type of product and location of headquarters.

Prominent players are engaged in offering services related to AI-based digital pathology.

A company competitive analysis highlights the capabilities of industry players in terms of their expertise across various services related to AI-based digital pathology, including portfolio strength (type of product, type of service, type of feature, additional features, area of application and type of end-user) and funding activity.

Funding and investments were made within this domain during the period 2016-2022.

Current and future demand for AI-based digital pathology varies by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, MENA and Rest of the World) and end-users (hospitals, research and other end-users).

The AI-based digital pathology market is projected to evolve over the period 2022-2035, segmented by type of neural network (artificial neural network, convolutional neural network, fully convolutional network, recurrent neural network and other neural networks), type of assay (ER assay, HER2 assay, Ki67 assay, PD-L1 assay, PR assay and other type of assays), type of end-user (academic institutions, hospitals / healthcare institutions, laboratories / diagnostic institutions, research institutes and other end-users), area of application (diagnostics, research and other areas of application), target disease indication (breast cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer and other indications) and key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World).



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The data presented has been gathered via primary and secondary research.



The report provides forecasting of the market till 2035 and independent views on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry.



Leading players are engaged in offering AI-based digital pathology in the healthcare domain.

Certain geographies emerged as key hubs for AI-based digital pathology providers.

Various types of end-users are employing AI in digital pathology in their regular workflow.

Different types of funding initiatives are being reported by stakeholders in this domain.

Emerging players can implement key strategies to enter the AI-based digital pathology market.

Key market trends and driving factors are likely to impact the growth of the AI-based digital pathology market.

The current and future opportunity is likely to be distributed across key market segments.



The AI-based digital pathology market is likely to evolve in the mid-long term.



AI-based digital pathology includes artificial intelligence in digital pathology, workflow of AI-based digital pathology, applications of AI-based digital pathology solutions, regulatory requirements related to AI-based digital pathology, challenges, key growth drivers and future perspectives associated with the use of AI in digital pathology.



The market landscape of AI-based digital pathology providers includes products (hardware and software), services (automated image analysis, image management, vendor agnostic, cloud-based solution, whole slide imaging, laboratory information system, hospital information system and picture archiving and communication system), features (prognostic algorithms, predictive algorithms and multi-modal fusion algorithms), areas of application (diagnosis and research use), target disease indications, types of assays, and end-users (research institutes, academic institutions, hospitals / healthcare institutions, laboratories / diagnostic institutions).



Market trends include distribution based on type of service and area of application, type of feature and area of application, type of product and area of application, type of product and location of headquarters.



Prominent players are engaged in offering services related to AI-based digital pathology.



A company competitive analysis highlights the capabilities of industry players in terms of their expertise across various services related to AI-based digital pathology, including portfolio strength and funding activity.



Funding and investments were made within the domain during the period 2016-2022.



Current and future demand for AI-based digital pathology varies by geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, MENA and Rest of the World) and end-users (hospitals, research and other end-users).



The AI-based digital pathology market is projected to evolve over the period 2022-2035, segmented by type of neural network (artificial neural network, convolutional neural network, fully convolutional network, recurrent neural network and other neural networks), type of assay (ER assay, HER2 assay, Ki67 assay, PD-L1 assay, PR assay and other type of assays), type of end-user (academic institutions, hospitals / healthcare institutions, laboratories / diagnostic institutions, research institutes and other end-users), area of application (diagnostics, research and other areas of application), target disease indication (breast cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer and other indications) and key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World).



The report provides a summary and key takeaways.



Executive insights include discussions with key stakeholders: Joe Yeh (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, aetherAI), Suraj Bramhane (Laboratory Director and Chief Pathologist, Clinitech Laboratory), Savvas Damaskinos (Vice President, Research and Technology, Huron Digital Pathology), Anil Berger (Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mindpeak) and Scott Wallace (Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Pramana).



An appendix contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.



An appendix provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



