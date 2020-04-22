A.I. Expert Neil Sahota Launches New Show April 23 On Sports Byline USA Radio Network

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) expert Neil Sahota launches a new show Thursday, April 23 on Sports Byline USA, "America's Sports Talk Radio Network," highlighting the links between sports, culture and the rapidly evolving next generation technology.

Titled The Deal with Neil, Sahota's weekly shows will initially be included in the network's programs Titillating Sports with Rick Tittle (9 am-Noon PT), Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez (Noon-1 pm PT) and Sports Byline USA with Ron Barr (7-10 pm PT). Thrive Fantasy, a daily fantasy sports app, is the presenting sponsor of Sahota's shows.

"Neil Sahota is a futurist who has earned a powerful reputation as the best interpreter of how artificial intelligence is becoming such a huge part of life these days, and he's now going to use his skills to help us understand how AI plays increasing roles in sports and elsewhere," says Darren Peck, President of Sports Byline USA.

"A.I. is playing an important role in every aspect of sports, from coaching to game strategies and selections of players. We will keep fans up-to-date on this important aspect of sports and our culture," says Sahota, the author of the book Own the A.I. Revolution (McGraw-Hill).

"My goal has always been to give fans quality programming to satisfy their individual sports interest," says veteran sportscaster Barr, who founded Sports Byline USA 31 years ago. "We are expanding into new categories and Neil will keep listeners posted on how A.I. affects sports."

About Sports Byline USA: Sports Byline USA has over 200 terrestrial radio affiliates in virtually all major American markets, is heard on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio and on 500 stations in 168 countries as well as on the American Forces Network and numerous other content delivery platforms.

About Neil Sahota: Futurist and leading expert on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other next generation technologies, Sahota is the author of Own the AI Revolution (McGraw Hill) and works with the United Nations on the AI for Good initiative, an IBM Master Inventor, former leader of the IBM Watson Group and professor at the University of California/Irvine. His work spans multiple industries and government agencies.

SOURCE Neil Sahota