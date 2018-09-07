AI Firm Powers SMB Marketing Giants

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the battle for small-medium business ("SMB") marketing dollars heats up, one firm is quietly helping industry leaders to strategically dominate. Virtually every major marketing firm now offers a digital marketing arm that provides lead generation services for local businesses. In fact, media firms have spent nearly two decades shedding their print assets in favor of online search, social, and website packages. Helping small local businesses (dentists, lawyers, home service providers, etc.) sort through the maze of online choices has become an increasingly lucrative, and competitive market. One small technology company gives media firms a unique advantage.

Most digital media service providers focus on driving traffic to an SMB website through directory listings, search, or social, but these services have become largely commoditized and are only partially effective. The real problem facing any small business with website traffic is - how do we convert more website visitors into leads? Studies by Ecommerce Quarterly show that across all industries only a dismal 3% of website visitors contact a business. While website chat is a proven method of converting website visitors into leads, the costs and inconsistencies of managing human chat agents is wrought with difficulties. A company called Thinking Chat® offers a 100% automated Quick Capture Agent™ that can double website leads while working autonomously 24x7 for a fraction of the cost of human personnel.

Large media and marketing firms can now add a proven automated lead capture chat agent to their marketing toolkit for significantly lower cost of either in-house development or human-based chat agents. According to founder & CEO Jay Rice, a foremost authority on chatbots for small business lead generation, "We can help large marketing firms to strategically increase their SMB lead capture or add a new recurring revenue stream because our platform has been created so they can deploy our services to thousands of SMBs quickly and easily." Jay went on to add, "We're currently operating in dozens of industries and have not seen anything match the lead-capturing power of our agents so it fits perfectly with any large marketing firm that provides lead generation services to SMB websites."

