AI Guide for Businesses Created by CompTIA Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council

"AI is already prevalent in many business processes and applications used daily, and there are almost limitless other opportunities where it can be utilized," said Annette Taber, senior vice president for industry outreach and relations at CompTIA. "However, AI processes are complex. The key to a successful deployment is asking the right questions and understanding what's involved before making any investments."

The guide identifies more than two dozen factors that should be thoroughly considered and addressed by business decision makers and AI practitioners. Some of the factors are common to any big project—securing executive buy-in, clearly defining business objectives and outcomes, and allocating sufficient financial resources to support the project.

But many other things have to come together to build and manage AI-infused applications, according to Rama Akkiraju, IBM Fellow, Watson AI Operations, IBM Master Inventor, Member, IBM Academy of Technology, and chair of the CompTIA AI Advisory Council.

"Data scientists who build machine learning models need infrastructure, training data, model lifecycle management tools, and frameworks, libraries, and visualizations," she explained. "IT administrators who manage the AI-infused applications in a company need tools to ensure that the models are accurate, robust, fair, transparent, explainable, continuously and consistently learning, and auditable. Many new tools, platforms, training, and even new job roles are required.

"All this can be very overwhelming for companies trying to deploy AI-infused applications," Akkiraju continued. "That's why our council decided to put out an AI top-considerations document to help practitioners think about AI-infusion and its implications."

The members of CompTIA's AI Advisory Council work together to develop innovative strategies and resources that help companies explore, create, deliver and support AI business opportunities across all industries and market segments.

