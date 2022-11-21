AI Image Recognition Market to grow by USD 3.56 Billion by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Slyce Acquisition Inc., Vispera information technologies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI image recognition market is projected to grow by USD 3.56 billion during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 22.37% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Clarifai Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., LTU TECH, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Slyce Acquisition Inc., Vispera information technologies, Wikitude GmbH, and Xilinx Inc. are some of the major market participants. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AI Image Recognition Market

AI Image Recognition Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global AI image recognition market is characterized by the presence of various regional and international players. These manufacturers have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares. The intense competition among manufacturers poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among manufacturers intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: The company offers artificial image recognition which uses machine learning to understand images, read handwriting and build valuable image metadata with industry-leading prediction accuracy.

AI Image Recognition Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By End-user

BFSI



The BFSI industry is a significant contributor to AI image recognition, with companies in the sector relying on the technology for a wide range of applications, including personalizing customer communications, remaining competitive in a market that is constantly changing, and dramatically increasing productivity through automation of tedious tasks. The market is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing significance of image processing and recognition applications of AI in the BFSI sector.



Automotive



Retail



Security



Others

By Geography

North America



North America will account for 60% of market growth. The US is the primary market for AI image recognition in North America. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the markets in South America, APAC, and MEA. The increasing R&D spending on AI technology by the public and private sectors will support the expansion of the AI image recognition market in North America.

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

AI Image Recognition Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our AI image recognition market report covers the following areas:

The advances in the medical imaging field, declining costs of hardware, and increased investments in the image recognition field will offer immense growth opportunities. However, growing concerns regarding data privacy and security might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AI Image Recognition Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist AI image recognition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the AI image recognition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the AI image recognition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AI image recognition market vendors

AI Image Recognition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.27 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Clarifai Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., LTU TECH, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Slyce Acquisition Inc., Vispera information technologies, Wikitude GmbH, and Xilinx Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 101: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Clarifai Inc.

Exhibit 111: Clarifai Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Clarifai Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Clarifai Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 118: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Micron Technology Inc.

Exhibit 123: Micron Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Micron Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Micron Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Micron Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 127: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 132: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 137: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 147: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 148: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 150: Research methodology



Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 152: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations

